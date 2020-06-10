Source: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. - June 9, 2020 8:15 PM ET

Lakewood, Colo., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) (“Mesa Labs”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $225.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $135 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Mesa Labs has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 90,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to settle on June 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Mesa Labs intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions.

Jefferies LLC, J.P. Morgan and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to Mesa Labs' shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement (together with such base prospectus, the "prospectus"), all of which Mesa Labs filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Mesa Labs will file with the SEC the final prospectus supplement related to the offering.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa Labs is a multinational manufacturer, developer, and marketer of quality control products and services. The company offers products and services through four divisions: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments, and Continuous Monitoring. Mesa Labs is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, with operations in six countries and sales globally.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the proposed offering, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Mesa Labs’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC and the other reports that Mesa Labs periodically files with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those Mesa Labs contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, and Mesa Labs does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

Contact: Gary Owens, President and CEO John Sakys, CFO both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. 303-987-8000