CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following matters were put to a vote at the Annual and Special Meeting of Holders of Class A Common Shares of Questerre Energy Corporation (the “Issuer”) held on June 9, 2020.



All resolutions were passed by a show of hands at the Meeting except the resolutions to elect the directors of the Issuer (resolution #2 below) and the resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan of the Issuer (resolution #4 below) which was conducted by ballot.

Votes by Ballot Description of Matter Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld/Against 1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of Directors of the Issuer to be elected at five.



Passed 2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following individuals as directors of the Issuer to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Issuer or until their successors are appointed or elected:

Passed Michael Binnion Passed 64,577,638 (94.01 %) 4,166,653 (5.99 %) Mireille Fontaine Passed 64,606,238 (94.05 %) 4,088,053 (5.95 %) Hans Jacob Holden Passed 64,584,838 (94.02 %) 4,109,453 (5.98 %) Dennis Sykora Passed 64,590,588 (94.03 %) 4,103,703 (5.97 %) Bjorn Inge Tonnessen Passed 64,571,938 (94.00 %) 4,122,353 (6.00 %) 3. Ordinary resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Issuer to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are appointed and authorizing the directors of the Issuer to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.



Passed 4. Ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Stock Option Plan of the Issuer, as more particularly set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Issuer dated May 6, 2020. Passed

