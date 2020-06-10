THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS



CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) announced today that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2020 (the “Meeting”), Ms. Mireille Fontaine joined the Board of Questerre.



Bjorn Inge Tonnessen, Chairman of Questerre, commented, “We are delighted to have Mireille join our Board. A seasoned lawyer with an extensive corporate finance practice, she will be an invaluable addition as we advance our Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec.”

Ms. Fontaine has over 25 years’ experience with a focus on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and commercial law where she specialized in cross-border transactions and advises international players looking to do business in Quebec and Canada. She has been a partner with BCF Business Law since 2016, one of the largest Quebec-based law firms, with over 500 employees and 300 professionals. Mireille co-chairs both BCF’s Foreign Investment and International Growth group as well as the Corporate Finance Business Unit and is a member of the Governance Committee.

Ms. Fontaine holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Bar of Quebec. Her expertise is recognized in numerous prestigious national and international legal publications, such as the Best Lawyers in Canada, Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory, Lawyers World Wide magazine, Who's Who Legal, Who's Who International, Lawyer 100 Canada and the Expert Guides.

Questerre also announced that Earl Hickok has retired from the Board. The Board would like to thank Mr. Hickok for his contributions over the last six years and wish him well in his future endeavors.

The Company reported that all matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved.

At the Meeting, by way of a show of hands, an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5), was approved. In addition, each of the five nominees proposed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2020 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless their office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company. The detailed results of the vote conducted by ballot are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld Michael Binnion 64,577,638 (94.01%) 4,116,653 (5.99%) Mireille Fontaine 64,606,238 (94.05%) 4,088,053 (5.95%) Hans Jacob Holden 64,584,838 (94.02%) 4,109,453 (5.98%) Dennis Sykora 64,590,588 (94.03%) 4,103,703 (5.97%) Bjorn Inge Tonnessen 64,571,938 (94.00%) 4,122,353 (6.00%)

By vote by way of a show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, was approved.

By vote by way of a show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved. Details in respect of all of the resolutions approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company be found in the Circular which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.



