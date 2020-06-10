Shareholders approve new name which better reflects the Company’s ambition to pioneer CAR T cell therapies for cancer



MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced the launch of its corporate rebranding, including changing its name to Celyad Oncology. The new name highlights the Company’s significant progress with its next-generation CAR T programs and emphasizes its commitment to cancer patients.

As part of the rebranding, the Company also introduced a new logo and launched a new corporate website, www.celyad.com. The Company’s common stock will continue trading on the Euronext and Nasdaq Global Market exchanges under the ticker symbol “CYAD”.

“Our rebranding under Celyad Oncology more accurately reflects our team’s expertise in developing innovative cell therapies against cancer,” said Filippo Petti, CEO of Celyad Oncology. “As we embark on this next chapter, we look forward to our continued evolution as we strive to shape the future of our off-the-shelf and personalized CAR T cell therapies for cancer patients with unmet medical needs. In addition, today’s announcement offers us the opportunity to reiterate our strong position in the field of oncology and increased strategic focus in our allogeneic CAR T franchise on the heels of our recent update at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference, which featured our non-gene edited allogeneic candidates and technology platforms.”

