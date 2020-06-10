AS Nordecon and AS Tartu Veevärk entered into a contract for construction of the Kobrulehe water treatment plant for supplying treated water to the public water supply system of the city of Tartu and for connection of the plant with the Kobrulehe groundwater catchment structures. The water treatment plant will be constructed as one building with two treated water reservoirs 2,000 m3 each, and it will include an aeration system, gravity filters, a disinfection system, and a pressure booster pump room.

The cost of the contract is 3.02 million plus value added tax. The construction works will commence in June 2020 and end in June 2021.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.