Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.
Bruxelles, le mercredi 10 juin 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay plusieurs notifications de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des mouvements:
|Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi
|Droits de vote après la transaction
|Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction
|Total
|3 juin 2020
|3,02 %
|0,31%
|3,33 %
|4 juin 2020
|2,99 %
|0,29%
|3,28 %
La notification la plus récente, datée du 5 juin 2020, contient l’information suivante:
La participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Solvay SA est rapportée également dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.
