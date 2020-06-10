Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.

Bruxelles, le mercredi 10 juin 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay plusieurs notifications de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des mouvements:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchiDroits de vote après la transactionInstruments financiers équivalents après la transactionTotal
3 juin 20203,02 %0,31%3,33 %
4 juin 20202,99 %0,29%3,28 %

La notification la plus récente, datée du 5 juin 2020, contient l’information suivante:

  • Motif de la notification: acquisition ou cession de titres conférant le droit de vote ou de droits de vote
  • Notification par: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date de dépassement de seuil : le 4 juin 2020
  • Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3%, à la baisse
  • Dénominateur : 105 876 416
  • Information additionnelle: l'obligation d'information découle du fait que les droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. sont passés au-dessous de 3%.

La participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Solvay SA est rapportée également dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.

Pièces jointes