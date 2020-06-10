Highlights:



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health”) – a wholly-owned subsidiary and portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) -- has acquired the assets and intellectual properties of Safetest Comércio de Diagnósticos Ltd (“Safetest”) in an all-stock transaction.

Per the terms of the agreement, VS Health has agreed to acquire Safetest assets and intellectual properties for $4,000,000 CAD in exchange for the issuance of common shares of VS Health, with Victory Square Health owning 20% of the combined entity.

Safetest was founded in 2016 to bring high quality rapid tests to the market. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests

Safetest-Covid19™ is a rapid serological test for the detection of IgG and IgM antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 similar to the glucose measurement test, done with a drop of blood. The main difference in comparison with market alternatives is the use of protein-based synthetic viral particles, that is, created in the laboratory, unlike the antigens used in traditional processes.

“We are finishing the clinical validation with 400 samples with impressive and promising preliminary results indicated by 100% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity such results support our confidence that our company’s U.S. FDA and ANVISA (Brazilian equivalent to U.S. FDA) applications will be endorsed shortly with approval to commercialize the tests," said Felipe Peixoto, co-founder and CEO of Safetest.

The company’s Safetest-Covid19™ is a 5 to 15 minutes rapid antibody-based test that not only can confirm suspected cases after the fact, it can also demonstrate who was infected and didn’t know it. "This has substantial implications for health care workers in the front line and it is going to be key to reopening the economy," – said Felipe Peixoto, Safetest’s CEO. "Safetest-Covid19™ offers unique advantages as it consists of synthetic viral particles that identify various molecule parts, making it reliable, precise, and universal." The main supplier holds GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificates from the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

Safetest will submit its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supported with technical documentation and more importantly clinical validation of the accuracy and specificity of its test. The FDA’s newly released Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on March 16th, 2020 allows the FDA to help strengthen the nation’s public health protections against such pandemics by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures (MCMs) needed during public health emergencies. This policy allows Safetest to start sales and distribution of Safetest-Covid19™ rapid antibody test in the US while the file is under review by the FDA. An application to Health Canada and EU will be completed shortly.

“We are very proud to be part of fighting this pandemic and support Canada’s and all other countries' efforts to make rapid and accurate testing available to all citizens” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

Victory Square Health was founded in 2016 to capitalize on personalized medicine and technology to bring diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries, including Victory Square Health Inc., and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

