To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





19 June 2020





New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 01I and 13H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity date DK0009529315 E (SDO) DKK 1.00 % Annuity 01-10-2043 DK0009529588 E (SDO) DKK 0.50 % Annuity 01-10-2038 DK0009529661 E (SDO) DKK 0.00 % Annuity 01-10-2033 DK0009529745 I (RO) DKK 1.00 % Annuity 01-10-2053 DK0009529828 I (RO) DKK 1.00 % Annuity 01-10-2043





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009528853 13H (SDO) DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01-01-2022 IT DK0009529075 13H (SDO) DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01-01-2031 RF DK0009529158 13J (SDO) DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01-01-2031 RF DK0009528937 13H (SDO) EUR 1.00%

(non-callable) 01-01-2022 IT DK0009529232 13H (SDO) EUR 1.00%

(non-callable) 01-01-2026 RF

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

