To    Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

      

19 June 2020  

 

 


New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 01I and 13H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISINCapital centreCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity date
DK0009529315E (SDO)DKK1.00 %Annuity01-10-2043
DK0009529588E (SDO)DKK0.50 %Annuity01-10-2038
DK0009529661E (SDO)DKK0.00 %Annuity01-10-2033
DK0009529745I (RO)DKK1.00 %Annuity01-10-2053
DK0009529828I (RO)DKK1.00 %Annuity01-10-2043


ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000952885313H (SDO)DKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01-01-2022IT
DK000952907513H (SDO)DKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01-01-2031RF
DK000952915813J (SDO)DKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01-01-2031RF
DK000952893713H (SDO)EUR1.00%
(non-callable)		01-01-2022IT
DK000952923213H (SDO)EUR1.00%
(non-callable)		01-01-2026RF

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment