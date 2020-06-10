Sun Paper’s new greenfield mill in Beihai will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually.

Valmet Oyj’s press release on June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply cooking and fiberline to Guangxi Sun Paper Co., Ltd’s new Beihai mill in China. The pulp mill will have a capacity of 800,000 air dried tonnes per year of bleached hardwood kraft pulp.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet’s delivery is part of Sun Paper’s new greenfield mill in Beihai, which will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually. This order complements the fine paper machine, automation and recovery boiler order which Valmet announced in April 2020.

“Our overall target of the project is to build a world-class mill. We wanted to choose advanced and reliable technology that has little impact on the environment at the same time as it performs with high quality and efficiency and has low operating costs. We chose Valmet because they met our goals well in this project. We have also had good collaboration in all previous projects,” says Yanjun Cao, Vice general manager, Sun Paper.

“We had many discussions with the customer, and we managed to offer a concept that fits their needs well with a tight delivery schedule and long-term cooperation. All our earlier pulp mill references were also contributing factors to this important order,” says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

“The cooking and fiberline will feature leading process technology, including the latest developments in our continuous cooking technology, to reach excellent efficiency in energy and raw material utilization. A high end-product quality with low effluent flows and high environmental performance will be secured with the latest generation of TwinRoll wash presses throughout the fiberline in combination with Valmet´s screening, oxygen and bleaching technology,” says Eva Engelfeldt, Senior Sales Manager, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Valmet.





Information about Valmet’s delivery

The scope of Valmet’s supply includes main equipment and process design for continuous cooking, deknotting, screening, brown stock washing, oxygen delignification, and three stage ECF (elementally chlorine free) bleaching. Corresponding spare parts and site services are also a part of the scope.

Information about the customer Sun Paper

Sun Paper is one of the subsidiaries of Shandong Sun Holdings Group, which was founded in 1982. Currently Sun Paper has two mills in China’s Shandong province. The company also operates a mill in Laos with a 300,000 tonnes/year dissolving pulp line and a 400,000 tonnes/year recycled pulp line. In July 2019, Sun Paper established a wholly owned subsidiary, Guangxi Sun Paper, to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

