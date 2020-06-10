Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stents Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for stents is increasing to treat the diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels of elderly and middle-aged patients. Due to the current shift in the demographic structure caused by an aging society, the prospect for stents seems to be bright. The stents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.13%, owing to the increasing number of patients with coronary artery diseases along with a significant decline in the prices of the stents and growing healthcare expenditure.



The global stents market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast year due to increased incidence of heart-related diseases and huge demand for various diagnosis and treatment methods. Additionally, the increasing availability of diagnostic services for coronary heart diseases also fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies are likely to boost the market growth. The global stents market is analyzed to be dominated by the coronary stents with a share of 58% in 2020. The coronary stents market has recorded the revenue of US $6.73 billion in 2020 and expected to reach US $8.97 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The major factors driving the growth of these stents include technological advancements and rising burden of cardiovascular diseases.



Key Questions Addressed in the report:

Is the Stents market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which product of Stents presents the major growth opportunities?

Is there a possibility for change in the market structure over time?

Are additional developments needed for the existing product or services offerings or do the existing products meet the customer demands?

Do the key vendors look for partnerships to expand their businesses with respect to geography or product?

What is the current status of Stents in different countries?

Which type of product will witness heavy adoption of Stents in the near future?

What are the short-term, long-term, and medium-term growth drivers for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities for the market?

Who are the top players/companies of the market?

What are the recent innovations in the market?

How many patents have been filed by the leading players?

What are the types of patents filed by the leading players?

What is the futuristic scenario for the adoption of Stents?

What is our Vision 2030 for the Stents market?

Key report benefits:



A deep-dive analysis of the key operational strategies with focus on the corporate structure, R&D strategies, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies.

An overview of the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning.

Discusses the role of technology companies in partnerships.

Explores the regional sales activities.

Analyzes the market size and giving the forecast for current and future Stents market during the forecast period 2020-2023.

Analyzes the competitive factors, competitors' market shares, product capabilities, and supply chain structures.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Stents Market - Market Overview



2. Stents Market - Executive Summary

2.1 Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2 Key trends by product type

2.3 Key trends segmented by geography



3. Stents Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Product Benchmarking

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.4 Financial Analysis



4. Stents Market- Market Forces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Constraints

4.3 Porters five forces model



5. Stents Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Pricing Analysis

5.3 Opportunity Analysis

5.4 Market Life Cycle Analysis



6. Stents Market - By Product Type(Market Size -$Billion)

6.1 Coronary

6.2 Peripheral

6.3 Biliary

6.4 Carotid

6.5 Neurovascular

6.6 Others



7. Stents Market - By Material(Market Size -$Billion)

7.1 Metallic

7.2 Polymer

7.3 Natural



8. Stents Market - By Geography (Market Size -$Billion, KT)

8.1 Americas

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World



9. Stents Market - Market Entropy



10. Stents Market Company Analysis

10.1 Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

10.2 Abbott Laboratories

10.3 B.Braun Melsungen AG

10.4 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

10.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.6 C.R Bard Incorporation

10.7 Cook Medical

10.8 Elixir Medical Corporate

10.9 Medtronic Plc.

10.10 Stentys



