The future of the home energy management system market looks promising with opportunities in the single family and multi family housing sectors. The global home energy management system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency, increasing energy prices, real-time energy conservation approach, the convenience of cloud computing and data analytics, and increased device interconnectivity.



The study includes the home energy management system market size and forecast for the global home energy management system market through 2024, segmented by product type, communication, application and region.



Some of the home energy management system companies profiled in this report include Honeywell International, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric Company, Ecobee, Alarm.Com, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic Corporation, Ecofactor and Nergyhub.



Key report features:

Market size estimates: Home energy management system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by the application.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as product type, communication technology, application, and region.

Regional analysis: Home energy management system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for home energy management system in the home energy management system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, home energy management system in the home energy management system market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global home energy management system market by product type, communication technology, application and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the home energy management system market?

What are the business risks and threats to the home energy management system market?

What are emerging trends in this home energy management system market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the home energy management system market?

What are the new developments in the home energy management system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this home energy management system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this home energy management system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, home energy management system market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024



3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Home Energy Management System Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Product Type

3.4: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Communication Technology

3.5: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Application



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Region

4.2: North American Home Energy Management System Market

4.3: European Home Energy Management System Market

4.4: APAC Home Energy Management System Market

4.5: ROW Home Energy Management System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Home Energy Management System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Honeywell International, Inc

Nest Labs. Inc

Vivint, Inc

General Electric Company

Ecobee, Inc

Alarm.Com

Comcast Cable (Xfinity)

Panasonic Corporation

Ecofactor, Inc

Nergyhub, Inc

