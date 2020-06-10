Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Energy Management System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the home energy management system market looks promising with opportunities in the single family and multi family housing sectors. The global home energy management system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency, increasing energy prices, real-time energy conservation approach, the convenience of cloud computing and data analytics, and increased device interconnectivity.
The study includes the home energy management system market size and forecast for the global home energy management system market through 2024, segmented by product type, communication, application and region.
Some of the home energy management system companies profiled in this report include Honeywell International, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric Company, Ecobee, Alarm.Com, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic Corporation, Ecofactor and Nergyhub.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Home Energy Management System Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Product Type
3.4: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Communication Technology
3.5: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Application
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Home Energy Management System Market by Region
4.2: North American Home Energy Management System Market
4.3: European Home Energy Management System Market
4.4: APAC Home Energy Management System Market
4.5: ROW Home Energy Management System Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Regional Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Home Energy Management System Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
