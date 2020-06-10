Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Electronics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the printed electronics market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, construction & architecture, and retail & packaging industries. The printed electronics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing application of printable electronics in the internet of things and significant cost advantage provided by printed electronics.



This study includes a forecast for the printed electronics market by technology, application, end use industry and region. Some of the Printed Electronics companies profiled in this report include Thin Film Electronics, GSI Technologies, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC), BASF, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., E Ink Holdings, Novacentrix, Enfucell, Molex, Inc., YD Ynvisible., T-Ink Inc.



Key report features:



Market size estimates: Printed Electronics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by technology, application, and end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Printed Electronics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for printed electronics in the Printed Electronics market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for printed electronics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the printed electronics market by technology, application, end use industry and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Printed Electronics Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Printed Electronics Market by Technology

3.4: Global Printed Electronics Market by Application

3.5: Global Printed Electronics Market by End Use Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Geography

4.1: Global Printed Electronics Market by Region

4.2: North American Printed Electronics Market

4.3: European Printed Electronics Market

4.4: APAC Printed Electronics Market

4.5: ROW Printed Electronics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Printed Electronics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Thin Film Electronics

7.2: GSI Technologies

7.3: Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

7.4: BASF

7.5: E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

7.6: E Ink Holdings

7.7: Novacentrix

7.8: Enfucell

7.9: Molex

7.10: YD Ynvisible



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qybo5u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900