Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
﻿﻿98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III6,1801,380 -0.500 100 % 100.1126
98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV﻿3,0601,040
 -0.490 100 %100.2347
98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 5,9604,080-0.480100 % 100.3506
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 10,1404,400-0.480100 % 100.4742
Total25,34010,900      

The sale will settle 12 June 2020.