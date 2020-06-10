Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III
|6,180
|1,380
|-0.500
|100 %
|100.1126
|98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV
|3,060
|1,040
|-0.490
|100 %
|100.2347
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|5,960
|4,080
|-0.480
|100 %
|100.3506
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|10,140
|4,400
|-0.480
|100 %
|100.4742
|Total
|25,340
|10,900
The sale will settle 12 June 2020.
Danmarks Nationalbank
København K, DENMARK