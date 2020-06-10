Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III 6,180 1,380 -0.500 100 % 100.1126 98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV ﻿3,060 1,040

-0.490 100 % 100.2347 98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 5,960 4,080 -0.480 100 % 100.3506 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 10,140 4,400 -0.480 100 % 100.4742 Total 25,340 10,900

The sale will settle 12 June 2020.



