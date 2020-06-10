Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Innovations Enhancing Gut Microbial Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the overall impact of breakthrough innovations in gut microbrial health.



It covers the following key areas:



Microbiome expertise: Meeting translational research needs from medical, academic and industrial communities through deep diving know-how and expertise across multiple scientific platforms

Nutrition and therapeutic fields: Enabling precision medicine and personalized nutrition based on the gut bacteria/human cells interactions in health and disease status

Microbiome diagnostics: Discovering new diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers of disease risk and design of novel microbiome modulation strategies

Global technology convergence: Digitalizing the human microbiome to derive clinically and pharmacologically meaningful action items from microbiome data

Translation to adjacent industries: Driving force for the translation of microbiome discoveries into health-related products and services in food and beverages, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape and Trends

2.1 Microbiome Expertise

2.2 Nutrition and Therapeutic Fields

2.3 Microbiome Diagnostics

2.4 Global Technology Convergence

2.5 Translation to Adjacent Industries

3. Technology Status Review and Assessment

3.1 Emerging Opportunities for Gut Microbial Health

3.2 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

3.3 Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)

3.4 Small Molecules and Biologics

3.5 Bacteriophages

4. Business Landscape and Intellectual Property

4.1 Gut Microbial Health Adoption

4.2 Macro to Micro Vision and Implications

4.3 Summary of Key Industry Drivers

4.4 Summary of Key Industry Challenges

4.5 Summary of Key Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Mapping of Key Market Drivers and Restraints

4.7 Technology Transfer Assessment and Perceptions

5. Technology Radar and Intelligent Solutions

5.1 Technology Maturity Level and Description

5.2 Roadmap Tapping into Technology Synergy

5.3 Business Model Hybridization

5.4 New Approaches Driving Gut Microbiome Solutions

5.5 Technology Synergy Reshaping Value Chain

5.6 Future Perspectives of Microbiome Technology

6. Market Potential and Industry Evolution

6.1 Gut Microbiome: Overall Market Potential

6.2 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Technology

6.3 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Application

6.4 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Product Type

6.5 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Strain Type

6.6 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Species

6.7 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Country/Region

6.8 Gut Microbiome: Market Forecast by Pharmaceutical Segment

6.9 Gut Microbiome: Drug Pipeline Analysis

6.10 Gut Microbiome: Share of Drug Pipeline by Therapeutic Area

7. Funding and Investment Landscape

7.1 Funding and Investment Models and Adoption

7.2 Funding Contribution Focus

7.3 Gut Microbial Health Technology Funding Trends

7.4 Funding and Investment Distribution by Type

7.5 Public Funding Distribution by Type

7.6 Public and Private Funding by Region

7.7 Public and Private Funding to Notice

8. Industry Dynamics

8.1 Key Future Industry Trends

8.2 Levers for Growth in the Microbiome Space

8.3 Industry Dynamics in the Pharmaceutical Sector

8.4 Regional Adoption Potential for Gut Microbiome Products

8.5 Microbiome Growth Opportunity Assessment

8.6 The Microbiome Industry Ecosystem

8.7 Microbiome-based Cancer Immunotherapies

8.8 Personalized Medicine via Microbiome Companion Diagnostics

8.9 Wellness and Data Monetization Through DTCMT

8.10 Microbiome OTC and Therapeutic Contract Manufacturing

9. Companies to Watch

9.1 Disruptive Innovators in Microbiome Platforms

9.2 New Business Opportunities Across the Gut Microbiome Market

9.3 Potential B2B and B2C Partnership Opportunities

9.4 Industry Dynamics Around the Gut Microbiome Space

9.5 Strategic Business Cases in Microbiome Nutrition

9.6 New Product Innovation Opportunities in Microbiome Nutrition

9.7 Key Innovators in Microbiome Technologies

9.8 Key Developers in Microbiome Technologies

9.9 Key Contributors in Microbiome Technologies

9.10 Gut Microbiome Innovators Leading B2B/B2C Opportunities

9.11 Gut Microbiome Companies Engaged in B2B/B2C Opportunities

