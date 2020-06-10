Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Technology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad, covering the applications of CRISPR in medicine, drug therapy and agriculture. The market for CRISPR technology is broken down by application and end user. Revenue forecasts from 2018-2023 are given for each end user category and application with estimated value derived from the revenue of the companies' total revenues.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for CRISPR technology with respect to prominent strategic initiatives. Furthermore, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

The Report Includes:

45 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of global CRISPR market, discussion on CRISPR interference technique and its potential application in alteration of germline in animal, human and other organisms

Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global CRISPR market and evaluation of its current market size, and market forecast

Comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases

Information on congenital anomalies, its prevalence, causes and its relation to mortality rate

Knowledge about Cell Line Engineering, CRISPR Plasmid, Genetic Engineering, GRNA Database/Gene Library and Human Stem Cells

Insights into regulatory framework and investment analysis

Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and their detailed company profiles, including Caribou Biosciences, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Precision Biosciences, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

CRISPR: Genetic Editing

Pros of Genetic Editing

CRISPR Development Phases

Discovery of CRISPR

Discovery of Cas9 and PAM

Hypothesis: Adaptive Immunity

Adaptive Immunity

Spacer Sequences: gRNAs

CRISPR Acts on DNA Targets

Cas9 Cleaves Target DNA

tracrRNA for Cas9 Systems

CRISPR Systems in Other Species

Cas9-Mediated Cleavage

CRISPR-Cas9: Genome Editing

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

U.S. Regulation and Oversight

NIH Guidelines

U.S. FDA

Ethical Considerations

Regulatory Issues

Regulations of Human Germline Edits

Global Regulations

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis

Overview of CRISPR Technology Intellectual Property (IP) and Licensing Structure

Industry Drivers

CRISPR versus Disease

Government Funding

CRISPR in Other Fields

Industry Restraints

Alternative Technologies

Industry Challenges

Patent Issues

Chapter 4 Industry Structure

Commercial Therapeutics

Correcting Genetic Errors

Microbes

Healthier Food

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Cellectis

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Chapter 6 Global Market for CRISPR Technology by End User

Academic Institutes

Research and Development Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Chapter 7 Global Market for CRISPR Technology by Application

Cell Line Engineering

CRISPR Plasmid

Genetic Engineering

GRNA Databases/Gene Libraries

Human Stem Cells

Chapter 8 Global Market for CRISPR Technology by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Caribou Biosciences

Crispr Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Genscript

Horizon Discovery Plc

Integrated Dna Technologies

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Origene Technologies

Precision Biosciences

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transposagenbio Biophramaceuticals (Hera Biolabs)

