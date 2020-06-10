Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) has received marketing approval from Indian authorities for the sale of Moana skincare products. A total of 19 products in the Moana series are now approved and sales will commence as soon as conditions in India allow.



Like most of the world, India is under severe restrictions due to the corona pandemic. Once the lockdown has been lifted, ABT’s Indian partner DNO Group is prepared to start sales immediately.

India is one of the world's largest markets for beauty and personal care products, with an estimated annual sale of approximately USD 8 billion.

Aqua Bio Technology holds international distribution rights for the New Zealand made skincare series Moana. During the last two years, ABT has developed a distribution network through local partners reaching a total population of 1.7 billion people on three continents.

