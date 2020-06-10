Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prostate cancer market will undergo a moderate increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from an estimated $9.3bn in 2018 to $12.8bn in 2028 in the eight major markets. The main drivers of growth will be an aging population, continued uptake of second-generation hormonal agents in the metastatic hormone nave (mHNPC) and non-metastatic castration resistant (nmCRPC) prostate cancer settings, and the launch and uptake of 13 new premium-priced therapies, including the newly approved Nubeqa (darolutamide).



Of these, the biggest driver of growth is the expansion of second-generation hormonal agents into metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer (mHNPC) and nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), which will bring these expensive drugs into earlier lines of therapy.



This will doubly impact market growth, as the shifting paradigm will create space in the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) space, where these agents once reigned, allowing pipeline agents a chance to gain substantial market share and fill this void.



Second-generation hormonal therapies Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Erleada (apalutamide), Astellas/Pfizer's Xtandi (enzalutamide) and Bayer/Orion's Nubeqa (darolutamide) have been racing to acquire approvals and label expansions over the past couple years.



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for prostate cancer in the eight major markets.



Scope of the report



Overview of prostate cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiolgy, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized prostate cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in seven patient segments, forecast from 2018 to 2028.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the prostate cancer therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for prostate cancer. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global prostate cancer market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy



The report will enable you to -

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global prostate cancer market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global prostate cancer market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Prostate Cancer: Executive Summary

2.1 Prostate Cancer Market Expected to Increase Despite Generic Abiraterone Entry

2.2 Big Pharma Brands Enter the Prostate Cancer Market Using Combination Strategies for mCRPC

2.3 Unmet Need Will Remain for the Identification of New Targets and Biomarkers of Response

2.4 Prostate Cancer Pipeline Moving Towards Precision Medicine

2.5 What Do the Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Prostate Cancer (2018-2028)

5.6 Discussion



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 Treatment Overview

6.2.1 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs

6.2.2 Clinical Practice



7 Competitive Assessment



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Therapies with a Durable OS Benefit or Cure for mCRPC

8.3 Identification of New Targets and Positive Predictive Biomarkers of Response

8.4 Advancements in the Detection and Treatment of Drug Resistance

8.5 Therapeutic Options for nmCRPC



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Company Profiles



11 Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.2 US

11.3 5EU

11.4 Japan

11.5 China



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advantagene

Allergan

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Clovis Oncology

Dendreon

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Endocyte

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genzyme

GlaxoSmithKline

Hinova

Ipsen

Janssen/J&J

Merck & Co.

Myovant Sciences

Novartis

Orion

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Sotio

Takeda

TerSera Therapeutics

Tesaro

Tolmar

