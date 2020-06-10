Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prostate cancer market will undergo a moderate increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from an estimated $9.3bn in 2018 to $12.8bn in 2028 in the eight major markets. The main drivers of growth will be an aging population, continued uptake of second-generation hormonal agents in the metastatic hormone nave (mHNPC) and non-metastatic castration resistant (nmCRPC) prostate cancer settings, and the launch and uptake of 13 new premium-priced therapies, including the newly approved Nubeqa (darolutamide).
Of these, the biggest driver of growth is the expansion of second-generation hormonal agents into metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer (mHNPC) and nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), which will bring these expensive drugs into earlier lines of therapy.
This will doubly impact market growth, as the shifting paradigm will create space in the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) space, where these agents once reigned, allowing pipeline agents a chance to gain substantial market share and fill this void.
Second-generation hormonal therapies Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Erleada (apalutamide), Astellas/Pfizer's Xtandi (enzalutamide) and Bayer/Orion's Nubeqa (darolutamide) have been racing to acquire approvals and label expansions over the past couple years.
This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for prostate cancer in the eight major markets.
