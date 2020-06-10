Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality Control Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is essential for every manufacturing company to maintain customers' trust and uniform commodity quality for established business and long-term survival in the current competitive landscape gradually increasing the global quality control market demand which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% through to 2025. This continuously amplifies the global quality control market size owing to which it leveraged a huge profit of $36.89 billion as of 2020.

Annually the food and beverage industry contributes around $31.1 billion to the UK economy along with a total of $23 billion exported food and drink services. This exponential data reflects the expanding opportunity for quality control system in this region extracting huge revenue income through it. Europe contributed a regional share of 31.18% to the global quality control market in the year 2020 attributing to the rising supply-demand chain. Automotive and public infrastructure are the two most macroeconomic industries which constantly require effective quality analysis and management procedures to persist in the ever-changing business market. As a result, this key segment will exert huge demand for quality control services which is projected to increase at a noticeable CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Quality Control Market Growth Drivers:

Growing industrialization and colossal investment on quality analysis of consumer products due to stringent government rules will significantly propel the global quality control market growth.

Increasing instances of food adulteration, adverse drug reaction, and counterfeit products will enable frequent quality checks thereby ballooning the quality control market demand and revenue income.

The key leaders in the quality control market includes Formel D (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG), SGS Group, Trigo, Eurofins, TUV SUD, DNV GL Group, TUV Nord Group, Dekera SE, Exact Systems, Bureau Veritas SA, and many others.

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecasts up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. The assessment includes forecasts, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of Quality Control in the Quality Control market and their specific applications in different areas.



