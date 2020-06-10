Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The key factors propelling the Asia-Pacific hemodynamic monitoring market are an increase in the number of critically ill geriatric population and the rising burden of cardiac disorders and diabetes. Age is associated with a progressive decline in the functional reserve of multiple organ systems. It is, therefore, not surprising that elderly patients may utilize a disproportionate share of healthcare resources, as approximately 92% of older adults have at least one chronic disease, and 77% have at least two. Early and effective hemodynamic management with fluid therapy and administration of vasoactive drugs to maintain vital organ perfusion and oxygen delivery is mandatory in critically ill patients. This is expected to increase the demand for hemodynamic monitoring, which, in turn, may drive the Asia-Pacific hemodynamic monitoring market.



The market is also propelling due to the increase in the number of reported cases of lifestyle-related diseases, like diabetes, obesity, COPD, and cardiac myopathy, among many others, which require medical monitoring by healthcare professionals, in the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of many diseases are directly proportional to the growth of the hemodynamic monitoring market.



Invasive monitoring systems dominated the Asia-Pacific hemodynamic monitoring market, as they provide critical care, allow detailed determinations of cardiorespiratory variables, and are used for the effective preoperative assessment of high-risk patients.



The non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment is expected to register a good CAGR, over the forecast period. In the coming years, the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market is expected to witness the highest growth, with China, Japan, and India positioned as growth engines. According to the American Diabetic Association, around 60% of the world's diabetic population lives in Asia. According to the journal of diabetology.org, the number of people with diabetes in Southeast Asia in 2017 is 80 million and it is expected to increase to 151 million by the year 2045. There is a high growth in the aging population and a high prevalence of diabetes and cardiac diseases, which have helped drive the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market.



The Asia-Pacific hemodynamic monitoring market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products with fewer prices.



