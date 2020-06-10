Combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 30, 2020

Availability of the documents relating to the combined shareholders’ meeting

Saint Cloud, June 10, 2020

The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis will be held on June 30, 2020, at 3pm at the registered office, 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France.

In accordance with emergency measures adopted by the Government to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting will be held behind closed-doors (without the physical presence of the shareholders). Shareholders are invited to participate in the General Shareholders’ Meeting remotely.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms with their convening notice.

The documents referred to in the article R.225-73 of the French commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders meetings”.

The corresponding notice of meeting that contains the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders and the terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 22 May 2020 n° 62 ( https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/ )





Webcast of the General Shareholders’ Meeting:







Shareholders are invited to participate in the General Shareholders’ Meeting remotely on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at 3:00 pm CET:







By internet webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4n9zsofn





or



·By conference call, using one of the numbers below, followed by the access code 6318889 From France: + 33(0)170700781

From the UK: +44(0)2071928338

From the US: +(1)6467413167



We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website: https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “General Meetings”.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com



Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com



