The CAD market is growing and stronger than ever, thanks to the engine of digitalization, which affects every aspect of design and engineering and every discipline. The market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.4% over the forecast period 2018-2022 and is expected to reach USD $9 billion by 2022.
New players and broader applications are enabling strong growth in the CAD industry. The large CAD customers in the automotive, aeronautics, construction, machine design, and process & power industries are gravitating towards systems design. Customers are opting for integrated products from the same vendors, but they have also successfully forced their suppliers to ensure software from different companies works together.
This report considers data from as many as 36 CAD companies making approximately 53 products, but concentrates on the ten market leaders: Autodesk, Aveva, Bentley Systems, Dassault, Graebert, Hexagon, Nemetschek, PTC, Siemens Digital Industries, and Trimble.
The report looks at the market according to the major segments and provides market overall market share figures, and also market shares for major segments including AEC, Manufacturing, Process, Power & Marine, with sections on BIM and GIS as well. In addition, the report breaks out user numbers for 2D vs. 3D, and the major market segments.
The report highlights industry trends, drivers, and challenges and incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
There is plenty of room for the leading CAD companies to forge their own way in specialized markets as world industries transform their workflows via digitalization. There is plenty of differentiation. But, even more than digitalization, 3D workflows, are enabling CAD customers to build digital twins to test and model designs before they are built and monitor them in operation.
