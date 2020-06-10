SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has introduced CloudGuard Cloud Native Security, a fully-automated cloud platform that enables customers to seamlessly protect all of their cloud deployments and workloads, and manage security through a single pane of glass. CloudGuard streamlines and simplifies cloud security, preventing the most advanced 6th generation cyber-attacks from impacting organizations’ cloud environments, and enables them to take full advantage of the speed and agility of cloud.



Rapid migration to the cloud is the biggest cause of breakages in enterprise security architectures, according to the SANS 2020 Cybersecurity Spending Survey, with over half of respondents citing increased use of public clouds as the leading cause of security disruption. The Covid-19 pandemic has magnified this, as companies scramble to support mass remote working. Their current security controls cannot cope with the speed, scale and complexity of cloud deployments, leaving them vulnerable to attacks and breaches.

“Cloud security can be challenging; however, the real challenge is multi-cloud, as IDC data continually shows that over 80% of organizations have multiple cloud providers. The goal is one set of policies to rule them all,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC. “Check Point's multi-cloud security platform looks to unify security across private and public cloud implementations, essentially making cloud security agnostic of the resident software define compute environment.”

Check Point CloudGuard addresses these challenges, delivering the most comprehensive and easy to manage cloud security platform. It gives frictionless deployment and control of the most advanced security protections to any cloud environment and workload, and enables security processes to be automated to meet DevOps’ demands for rapid deployment and agility.

“Security is continually cited as a barrier to enterprise cloud deployments, because traditional security controls are not agile enough to handle the cloud’s speed and scale,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management, Check Point. “CloudGuard solves this problem, giving organizations the most advanced cloud-native security across their cloud estates, together with holistic visibility and easy, automated management and enforcement of security policies.”

CloudGuard’s Unified Cloud Native Security features:

Fully integrated security with advanced threat prevention: Prevents APTs and zero-days from infecting clouds and workloads with unified security, and workload runtime protection, including firewalling, IPS, Application Control, IPsec VPN, Antivirus and Anti-Bot, powered by the industry’s leading real-time, cloud-based threat intelligence.

Prevents APTs and zero-days from infecting clouds and workloads with unified security, and workload runtime protection, including firewalling, IPS, Application Control, IPsec VPN, Antivirus and Anti-Bot, powered by the industry’s leading real-time, cloud-based threat intelligence. High-fidelity cloud security posture management: CloudGuard gives unified, at-a-glance visibility across organizations’ multi-cloud environments, enabling continuous analysis and control of their cloud security posture from CI/CD to production environments.

CloudGuard gives unified, at-a-glance visibility across organizations’ multi-cloud environments, enabling continuous analysis and control of their cloud security posture from CI/CD to production environments. Automated security for any workload in any cloud: CloudGuard delivers true cloud-agnostic security, enabling organizations to automatically secure any workload, anywhere with auto-provisioning, auto-scaling and automated policy updates. It enables holistic, single-console security management as well as run time protection for serverless and container based applications, in multi-cloud environments.

Supporting Partner and Customer Quotes:

“Check Point CloudGuard has been a saving grace for Gas South. It is the only solution that gives us secure, stable, complete access to our critical applications and services in Azure,” said Rajiv Thomas, Senior Systems Engineer, Gas South.

“When deploying a multi-cloud environment, you need to have a consistent tool that plays across all the platforms,” said Sreeni Kancharla, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Cadence. “Using the cloud-agnostic CloudGuard service, I only need to train an individual on one set of tools and he can manage our total cloud environment very effectively.”

Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. said, “Where people often thought about security as a solution to deploy on top of existing infrastructure, events like Covid-19 showcase the critical need for truly integrated cloud security for organizations of all sizes. Solutions like CloudGuard running on Microsoft Azure help to empower our customers through a unified platform which has become a business imperative as more organizations embrace cloud-based protections.”

For full details about Check Point CloudGuard Cloud Native Security, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/products/cloud-native-security

Availability

Updates to CloudGuard with Cloud Native Security capabilities are available today.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ekram Ahmed

Check Point Software Technologies

+1 650.628.2041

press@us.checkpoint.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

+1 650.628.2040

ir@us.checkpoint.com