Vancouver, BC, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC (8 June, 2020). Today, Genus Capital Management, an investment management firm, has been awarded the runner up position in the Market Education category of the 2020 RiA Leadership Awards , demonstrating its contribution to advancing responsible investment in Canada.



The Market Education category recognizes firms that drive awareness and demand for responsible investment by educating market participants on responsible investment and developing and promoting tools, research and resources related to RI.

Mike Thiessen, Partner and Director of Sustainable Investments at Genus Capital Management, commented: “We are delighted to be recognized for our contribution to the responsible investment movement in Canada. We have been offering innovative investment solutions for more than 30 years and have been managing socially-responsible money for over a quarter of a century. We are proud that our hard work in conducting pioneering research, developing reports and demonstrating thought leadership has been acknowledged for its impact in driving awareness and demand for RI.”

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Vancouver, founded in 1989. Genus is passionate about creating innovative investment solutions that meet our clients' changing needs. With more than $1.6 billion in assets under management, at December 31 2019, Genus' clients include leading environmental organizations, foundations, and individuals across Canada. Today, Genus Capital is at the forefront of Canada's Divest-Invest movement with a complete suite of fossil fuel free funds that are tailored to meet the needs of investors who wish to invest in a sustainable, clean energy future.

