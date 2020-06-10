Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)



Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Rinnevaara, Jukka



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rinnevaara, Jukka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20200610100026_4

Transaction date: 2020-06-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 406 Unit price: NaN N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 406 Volume weighted average price: N/A

More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com



