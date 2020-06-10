Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Rinnevaara, Jukka
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rinnevaara, Jukka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20200610100026_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 406 Unit price: NaN N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 406 Volume weighted average price: N/A
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
