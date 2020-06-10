Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capital Markets and Cloud: Business Takes the Reins" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For this report, the analyst has surveyed the capital markets industry on its adoption and use of emerging technology. This year, 94 capital markets professionals participated, with more than half from financial institutions (buy-side/sell-side firms, trading venues, and market infrastructures).
As predicted last year, financial institutions have accelerated their adoption of cloud technologies as they increase their use of other transformative emerging technologies leveraging cloud. While cost reduction is still important, business drivers are key to this acceleration of cloud adoption. This report provides detail and analysis on outreach findings and includes 14 exhibits.
Key Topics Covered:
Table of Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Cloud and Data Center Use
Exhibit 2: Annual Technology Budget and Cloud Spend
Exhibit 3: Technology-Focused Priorities for 2020
Exhibit 4: Digital Services and Financial Stability
Exhibit 5: Top Three Technology-Focused Priorities, by Entity Type, 2020
Exhibit 6: Top Barriers to Innovation
Exhibit 7: Application Cloud Compatibility, Overall and By Entity
Exhibit 8: Vanguard Case Study - Going Cloud Native
Exhibit 9: Cloud Workloads and Planned Workload Migration
Exhibit 10: Cloud Market Share and Main Provider in Capital Markets
Exhibit 11: Primary Driver for Using Cloud
Exhibit 12: Top Barriers to Adoption
Exhibit 13: Planned Budget Change for Cloud
Exhibit 14: Survey Demographics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx1lmt
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
