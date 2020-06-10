Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Steel Statistics Series" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
International Steel Statistics covers annual detailed trade by 30 individual countries with production data. There is also a Summary Tables publication covering global trade. Trade tables cover 174 products.
Key report features:
Key report benefits:
This report is suitable for:
Key Topics Covered:
Table 1 Production
Table 2 Trade overview
Table 3 Apparent consumption
Tables 4 and 5 Detailed export and import tables
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c58nsu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: