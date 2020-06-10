Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A liquid packaging carton is a storage container designed to enable the safe transportation and storage of liquid products such as packaged water, juice, milk and other dairy products, soft drinks and others. The liquid packaging cartons are available in several shapes, sizes, and application types. Also, these liquid packaging cartons are easy to design and develop according to the manufacturer's needs.



The global liquid packaging carton market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. Factors such as increasing number of end user industries dealing with liquid food products, the rising trends of aseptic-based packaging amongst manufacturers and growing research and developmental activities for the innovation of packaging technologies are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market. Additionally, the increasing need for eco-friendly packaging amongst liquid food product manufacturers that can increase shelf life of the product as well as contribute to lower the transportation cost are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market.



The global liquid packaging carton market consists of various segments that are segmented by material and by region. The material segment is further sub-divided into paperboard, polyethylene and aluminum. The paperboard segment is further sub-divided into food & beverages and other end users. Out of these, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2027. Additionally, the segment accounted for a value of around USD 5600 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 9000 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the global liquid packaging carton market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, which had accounted for around 11% market share in the year 2018 is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 2400 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global liquid packaging carton market are SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Tetra Pak International S.A., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Refresco Group, Klabin SA, Greatview Beijing Trading Co., Elopak AS and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



