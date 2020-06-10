Announcement no. 13 2020
Copenhagen – 10 June 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen) has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dico ApS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|The company is owned and controlled by board member Mikael Konnerup
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Agillic A/S
|b)
|LEI-
|894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 19,20
|330.107 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
330.107 shares
DKK 6.338.054,40
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29-04-2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen First North
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ad.Andco ApS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|The company is owned and controlled by Chairman of the Board Johnny Henriksen
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Agillic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 19,20
|121.790 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
121.790 shares
DKK 2.338.368,00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29-04-2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen First North
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|PE Invest ApS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|The company is owned and controlled by board member Peter Elbek
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Agillic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(S) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 19,20
|121.805 shares
|d)
|
|
121.805 shares
DKK 2.338.656,00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29-04-2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen First North
For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 29 48 84 17
christian.tange@agillic.com
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company
Sasja Dalgaard sd@toftecompany.com
Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.
Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 10 June 2020.
