Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crowdfunding market is poised to grow by $ 124.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. This report on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social media as a source of free of cost promotion and increasing customer base.

The crowdfunding market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The crowdfunding market covers the following areas:

  • Crowdfunding market sizing
  • Crowdfunding market forecast
  • Crowdfunding market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crowdfunding market vendors that include AngelList Holdings LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Patreon Inc., and Teespring Inc. Also, the crowdfunding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reward - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AngelList Holdings LLC
  • CircleUp Network Inc.
  • Crowdfunder Inc.
  • Fundable LLC
  • Fundrise LLC
  • GoFundMe Inc.
  • Indiegogo Inc.
  • Kickstarter PBC
  • Patreon Inc.
  • Teespring Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s92ap8

