NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it launched Nasdaq Basic Canada—a feed that provides investors around the globe with access to real-time quote and trade data for the full range of Canadian listed equities—on Nasdaq Cloud Data Services (NCDS), which provides clients access to real-time equities, options, news, index, and fund data through cloud-based technology.



Nasdaq Basic Canada combines data from Nasdaq CXC, CX2 and CXD trading books for all TSX, TSX Venture and CSE listed securities at up to 60% cost savings as compared to other marketplaces. This launch is the latest milestone in Nasdaq’s commitment to provide the general investing public with easy, cost-effective price discovery for key equity markets in Canada. With Nasdaq Basic Canada, investors can feel confident they’re accessing the same level of accuracy, liquidity, coverage and accessibility at a significant cost-savings.

“Adding Nasdaq Basic Canada to the cloud means improved access for vendors and investors looking for real-time Canadian market data,” said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Data for Nasdaq’s Global Information Services. “Nasdaq Basic Canada provides vendors with integration efficiencies and investors with access to real-time Canadian equity market data at significant cost savings, and using the cloud for data connectivity reduces costs and lowers the barrier to entry for users. The end result is that investors in the Canadian markets will benefit greatly from this advance into the cloud.”

The benefits are similar to Nasdaq Basic U.S., which provides investors with access to the full range of U.S. equities. It has saved investors more than US$270 million in costs since 2009.

By leveraging NCDS, users worldwide can now access Nasdaq data through a suite of highly scalable, cloud-based Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). These APIs utilize open-source delivery standards and a software development kit (SDK) to fast track engineering efforts, which eliminates the need for hardware procurement, proprietary protocols, file formats, and leased lines. This allows for effortless integration of data from disparate sources, and a dramatic reduction in time to market for customer-designed applications.

During Q3 2020, Nasdaq is offering a free trial for Nasdaq Basic Canada for all users, making adoption of this valuable tool even more cost-effective. The Nasdaq Basic Canada data feed can be integrated with vendor terminals, providing easy access to Canadian equities for investors globally.

Nasdaq Basic Canada joins existing products on NDCS, including:

More information on Nasdaq Basic Canada is available here. More information on Nasdaq Cloud Data Services can be found on our Nasdaq Cloud Data Service page.

