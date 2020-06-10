VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a phased restart of operations after extensive discussions with government representatives, employees, unions, contractors and other key stakeholders.



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer stated, “The steps we took to proactively suspend operations in late March put us in a good position for an orderly restart of operations. The team has done a great job managing through a very challenging environment and has enabled us to restart operations in as healthy and safe an environment as is possible, given the circumstances.”

The phased restart of operations will follow government regulations and World Health Organization guidelines with appropriate operating protocols and is expected to take between four and six weeks to reach steady-state production levels. To ensure the continued health and safety of our workforce we have implemented additional daily health procedures to monitor and respond in a timely fashion to changing circumstances with respect to health requirements, government regulations and safety protocols.

