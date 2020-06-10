PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp has announced Plesner, a leading Danish commercial law firm, as the latest addition to its growing portfolio of OnePlace for Marketing clients. Recently recognized as a market leader by the International Financial Law Review 1000 (IFLR) for the 10th time, Plesner selected OnePlace for Marketing to support the firm’s strategic growth objectives. The firm will utilize OnePlace for Marketing across a range of practice groups supporting various industry sectors and leading commercial organizations.



Founded in 1918 and based in Copenhagen, Plesner has grown through mergers with leading Danish law firms to become the market leader. Currently, the firm serves international commercial clients on essential assets, major transactions, strategic-legal issues, and complex conflict resolution, among others.

As existing Intapp clients, Plesner leaders were familiar with the benefits of a variety of Intapp products, including Intapp Time. Plesner’s management team says it chose OnePlace for Marketing due to its ability to surface and analyze data across all applications, delivering critical comprehensive business insights.

“Plesner focuses on client service,” said Claus Nielsen, CIO at Plesner. “To this end, optimizing our technology stack to create more efficient processes is a must. Selecting OnePlace for Marketing was a natural next step because it seamlessly assimilates data from all relevant systems and provides a holistic view of our client lifecycle. This enables and empowers our lawyers to achieve three important goals: make meaningful contributions to business development; make better, more informed business decisions; and enhance client satisfaction. Together, these propel firm growth.”

Intapp OnePlace for Marketing will also play a crucial role in Plesner’s plans to consolidate its vendor relationships with fewer, strategically selected partners to enhance its practice group work, such as transactions, dispute resolution, and legal-advisory services.

“In my experience, Scandinavian law firms have traditionally been pioneers at adopting modern solutions and technologies as they evolve their business operations,” said Gareth Thomas, Practice Group Leader for Marketing & Business Development Practice at Intapp. “We are thrilled to be working with Plesner, which shares our vision of a tech-forward firm.”

“OnePlace for Marketing, with its purpose-built technology, gives firms all the tools to move from a reactive to a predictive marketing approach — so they can more readily enhance revenue, retention, and reputation,” added Thomas.

To hear Nielsen and Thomas discuss the critical need for an integrated data strategy to enable successful key-client management, and ultimately, firm growth, view our on-demand webinar replay .

