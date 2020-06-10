OTTAWA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) suggests that Canadian businesses and organizations are starting new e-commerce websites and pivoting online at a pace never seen before.
In May 2020, Canadians registered a record number of .CA domain names making it the biggest single month in the more than 20-year history of the .CA registry. This continues a trend seen since the beginning of the pandemic as Canadians start new businesses, build personal websites, and pivot to online services.
It is remarkable to see how Canadian businesses are adapting to a time of crisis. We are seeing thousands of companies across Canada embracing e-commerce, curb-side pickup and other new business models that leverage the power of the internet. With so many economic indicators heading downward, we’re excited to see that the online economy is playing a huge role in keeping Canada working.
– Byron Holland, president and CEO, Canadian Internet Registration Authority
