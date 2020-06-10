Selbyville, Delaware, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on ambulance services market which estimates the global market valuation for ambulance services will exceed US$ 50 billion by 2026. The growing geriatric population will accelerate adoption of ambulance services in the forthcoming years.

The rapidly aging population is increasing the need for ambulance services across the globe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau 2017 data, by 2030, all the baby boomers will be older than 65 years that will inflate the size of elderly population. The number of Americans from age 65 and above is anticipated to double from 46 million to around 98 million by 2060. Geriatric people are more susceptible to suffer from several diseases due to anatomic and functional changes. Thus, increasing geriatric population in developed countries will act as high impact rendering factor for ambulance services market growth.

The water ambulance segment accounted for over 8% market share in 2019. Some remote areas across the globe are very tough to access due to the lack of roads. The regions that are mainly surrounded by water bodies usually have inaccessible routes and can be easily accessed by alternative transportations. The water ambulance is a boat majorly used for emergency medical services to areas that are remote and are surrounded by a water body. The water ambulance is equipped with all the necessary equipment to provide aid to the victims. The above-mentioned factors will thereby drive the segmental market growth.

The emergency medical services segment will witness around USD 18 Bn in 2019. Emergency medical service is considered as an important part of the overall healthcare system as it saves lives by providing immediate care. Over the past few years, several advancements have been made and research is on-going to create services that may provide medical assistance to patients at the earliest, thereby driving the segmental growth over the forecast period.

The home healthcare settings segment accounted for around 35% market share in 2019. Ambulance services used by home healthcare settings help individuals to improve function and live with greater independence. It also assists the patient to remain at home, avoiding admission to long-term care institutions. The above-mentioned factors will thereby foster the segmental market growth.

The public segment will expand at 0.4% CAGR during 2020 to 2026. The developing countries have a huge health care system, but there still remain several differences in quality between urban and rural areas as well as between private and public health care services. Public payers like Medicaid and Medicare reimburse emergency medical services when patients are transported to emergency departments. Hence, above-mentioned aspects boost the market adoption growth.

North America ambulance services market captured around 35% market share in 2019. The region is projected to witness substantial growth during the analysis period. Growing government support for ambulance services is likely to help the market gain significant momentum. Earlier, emergency ambulance services were being provided only with the means of road transport. In 1972, an emergency medical helicopter transport, the air ambulance was introduced in the US. Later, more standard regulations were formed to make ambulance services better. Furthermore, presence of various ambulance service providers in the region will drive the regional market growth.

Some major findings of the ambulance services market report include:

The rapidly aging population is growing the need for ambulance services across the globe that will eventually drive the market demand.





The COVID-19 impact is expected to drive the adoption of ambulance services, thereby boosting the industry progression.





Growing alternative methods of providing medical assistance has given rise to constant demand for ambulance services.





Introduction of more standards to make ambulance services better will drive the industry growth.

Some of the prominent business players operating in ambulance services include Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Acadian Ambulance Service, BVG India Limited, America Ambulance Services, Falck Danmark, Air Methods, Ziqitza Health Care, Harmonie Ambulance, Aeromedevac and SHM Shipcare among others. The business players are focusing on introducing affordable and efficient ambulance services that will eventually drive the market demand.

