The Global Connected Motorcycle market is expected to reach $551.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 46.3% from 2018 to 2026. Connected motorcycle is a recent innovation introduced in motorcycles to offer smart and intelligent two-wheeler mobility. Connected motorcycles are installed with IoT devices enabling continuous internet availability in motorcycles and data sharing. Connected motorcycles will permit the rider to monitor four major areas of the bike: ride data sharing, charging, bike status & alerts, and system upgrades & updates.



Rising focus on superior performance and real-time diagnostics and consumer shift to premium motorcycles are propelling the market growth. Though, absence of connected standards and uniform platform and lack of IoT infrastructure is hampering the market growth.



Based on network type, the cellular vehicle to everything (V2X) communication segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it helps boost connectivity between vehicles and roadside infrastructure and provides direct device-to-device communication and supports operation in regions with poor network connectivity even in higher vehicle speeds.



The key vendors mentioned are Aeris, Autotalks LTD, BMW Group, Continental AG, DXC Technology, Embien Technologies, Facomsa, Iav, Kawasaki, Kpit, Panasonic Corporation, Piaggio Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Starcom Systems LTD, TE Connectivity, Triumph Motorcycles, Vodafone and Zero Motorcycles.



Propulsion Types Covered:

Electric Engine

Internal Combustion Engine

Technologies Covered:

Ride Sharing Data

Navigation

Charging

Services Covered:

Vehicle Management & Telematics

Safety

Insurance

Infotainment

Driver Assistance

Calling Services Covered:

Information Call (iCall)

Emergency Call (eCall)

Breakdown Call (bCall)

Hardwares Covered:

Tethered

Integrated

Embedded

Communication Types Covered:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Network Types Covered:

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communication

Service Providers Covered:

Third-party

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Private

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electric Engine

5.3 Internal Combustion Engine



6 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ride Sharing Data

6.3 Navigation

6.4 Charging



7 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vehicle Management & Telematics

7.3 Safety

7.4 Insurance

7.5 Infotainment

7.6 Driver Assistance



8 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Calling Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Information Call (iCall)

8.3 Emergency Call (eCall)

8.4 Breakdown Call (bCall)



9 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tethered

9.3 Integrated

9.4 Embedded



10 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Communication Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

10.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)



11 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Network Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

11.3 Cellular Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communication



12 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service Provider

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Third-party

12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



13 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By End User

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Commercial

13.3 Private



14 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa



15 Strategic Benchmarking



16 Vendors Landscape

16.1 Aeris

16.2 Autotalks LTD

16.3 BMW Group

16.4 Continental AG

16.5 DXC Technology

16.6 Embien Technologies

16.7 Facomsa

16.8 Iav

16.9 Kawasaki

16.10 Kpit

16.11 Panasonic Corporation

16.12 Piaggio Group

16.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.14 Starcom Systems LTD

16.15 TE Connectivity

16.16 Triumph Motorcycles

16.17 Vodafone

16.18 Zero Motorcycles



