Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global bluetooth hearing aids market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global bluetooth hearing aids market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on bluetooth hearing aids market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on bluetooth hearing aids market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bluetooth hearing aids market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bluetooth hearing aids market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Segment Covered
The global bluetooth hearing aids market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.
The Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type
The Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application
Company Profiles
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Highlights
2.2. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Projection
2.3. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market
4. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type
5.1. In-the-Ear (ITE)
5.2. In-the-Canal (ITC)
5.3. Behind-the-Ear (BTE)
5.4. Receiver-in-The-car (RIE)
5.5. Completely-in-The-canal (CIC)
6. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application
6.1. Clinic
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Individuals
7. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Region 2019-2025
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type
7.1.2. North America Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type
7.2.2. Europe Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type
7.4.2. RoW Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Sub-region
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Sonova Holding AG
8.2.2. Eartone
8.2.3. Siemens Healthineers AG
8.2.4. Sivantos Pte. Ltd.
8.2.5. Shenzhen Sunsky Technology Limited
8.2.6. Persona Medical
8.2.7. Demant A/S
8.2.8. Starkey Hearing Technologies
8.2.9. Beltone Union Hearing Aid Centre
8.2.10. Widex A/S
8.2.11. Other companies
9. Appendix
9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72lqrg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: