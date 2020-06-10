Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global bluetooth hearing aids market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global bluetooth hearing aids market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on bluetooth hearing aids market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on bluetooth hearing aids market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bluetooth hearing aids market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bluetooth hearing aids market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising population with hearing problems

Personalized listening experience with bluetooth hearing aids

Two-way conversation via hearing aids is possible with new built-in microphones in bluetooth hearing aids

2) Restraints

Product deficiencies such as low battery life

3) Opportunities

Technological development stimulates innovative features in the product

Segment Covered

The global bluetooth hearing aids market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.



The Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type

In-The-Ear (ITE)

In-The-Canal (ITC)

Behind-The-Ear (BTE)

Receiver-In-The-Car (RIE)

Completely-In-The-Canal (CIC)

The Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application

Clinic

Hospitals

Individuals

Company Profiles



Sonova Holding AG

Eartone

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Shenzhen Sunsky Technology Limited

Persona Medical

Demant A/S

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Beltone Union Hearing Aid Centre

Widex A/S

Other companies

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bluetooth hearing aids market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bluetooth hearing aids market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bluetooth hearing aids market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Highlights

2.2. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Projection

2.3. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market



4. Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type

5.1. In-the-Ear (ITE)

5.2. In-the-Canal (ITC)

5.3. Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

5.4. Receiver-in-The-car (RIE)

5.5. Completely-in-The-canal (CIC)



6. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application

6.1. Clinic

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Individuals



7. Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Sonova Holding AG

8.2.2. Eartone

8.2.3. Siemens Healthineers AG

8.2.4. Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

8.2.5. Shenzhen Sunsky Technology Limited

8.2.6. Persona Medical

8.2.7. Demant A/S

8.2.8. Starkey Hearing Technologies

8.2.9. Beltone Union Hearing Aid Centre

8.2.10. Widex A/S

8.2.11. Other companies



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72lqrg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900