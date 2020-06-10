Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on June 10, 2020, at 14:10 Finnish time

Innofactor and a large Finnish globally operating manufacturing industry company have signed a contract for the digitalization of a quotation process.

According to the contract, Innofactor will design and implement, using agile methods, a cloud-based solution for managing the quotation process and handling and storing related information and documents. The solution is implemented using Microsoft Azure PaaS cloud services.

The total value (excluding VAT) of the contract is approximately EUR 1,700,000. The project is delivered during years 2020 and 2021.

Espoo, June 10, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com