Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on June 10, 2020, at 14:10 Finnish time
Innofactor and a large Finnish globally operating manufacturing industry company have signed a contract for the digitalization of a quotation process.
According to the contract, Innofactor will design and implement, using agile methods, a cloud-based solution for managing the quotation process and handling and storing related information and documents. The solution is implemented using Microsoft Azure PaaS cloud services.
The total value (excluding VAT) of the contract is approximately EUR 1,700,000. The project is delivered during years 2020 and 2021.
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10 %. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst
