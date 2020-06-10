Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Event Tickets Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The event tickets market and it is poised to grow by $ 39.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on event tickets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets, growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase event ticket sales, and limited number of seats. In addition, increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The event tickets market analysis includes source segments, event-type segment and geographic Landscapes. This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reason driving the event tickets market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of analytics with online ticket platforms, and increasing popularity of e-sports tournaments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event tickets market vendors that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC. Also, the event tickets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1

Primary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Secondary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

6. Market Segmentation by Other 2

Market segments

Comparison by Other2

Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other2

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cineplex Inc.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

eBay Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

TickPick LLC

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83rpd6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900