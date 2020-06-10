Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Event Tickets Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The event tickets market and it is poised to grow by $ 39.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on event tickets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets, growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase event ticket sales, and limited number of seats. In addition, increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The event tickets market analysis includes source segments, event-type segment and geographic Landscapes. This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reason driving the event tickets market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of analytics with online ticket platforms, and increasing popularity of e-sports tournaments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event tickets market vendors that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC. Also, the event tickets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Other 1

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Other1
  • Primary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Secondary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Other1

6. Market Segmentation by Other 2

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Other2
  • Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Concerts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Other2

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
  • Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
  • Cinemark Holdings Inc.
  • Cineplex Inc.
  • Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
  • CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
  • eBay Inc.
  • Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
  • TickPick LLC

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83rpd6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

