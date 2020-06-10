Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Cell 5G Network Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global small cell 5G network market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global small cell 5G network market to grow with a CAGR of 39.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on small cell 5G network market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on small cell 5G network market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global small cell 5G network market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global small cell 5G network market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
The global small cell 5G network market is segmented on the basis of component, radio technology, frequency band, and cell type.
The Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component
The Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Radio Technology
The Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Frequency Band
The Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Cell Type
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Small Cell 5G Network Market Highlights
2.2. Small Cell 5G Network Market Projection
2.3. Small Cell 5G Network Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Small Cell 5G Network Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Radio Technology
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Frequency Band
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Cell Type
3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Small Cell 5G Network Market
4. Small Cell 5G Network Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component
5.1. Solutions
5.2. Services
6. Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Radio Technology
6.1. Standalone
6.2. Non-standalone
7. Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Frequency Band
7.1. Low-band
7.2. Mid-band
7.3. Millimeter-wave
8. Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Cell Type
8.1. Picocells
8.2. Femtocells
8.3. Microcells
9. Global Small Cell 5G Network Market by Region 2019-2025
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component
9.1.2. North America Small Cell 5G Network Market by Radio Technology
9.1.3. North America Small Cell 5G Network Market by Frequency Band
9.1.4. North America Small Cell 5G Network Market by Cell Type
9.1.5. North America Small Cell 5G Network Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component
9.2.2. Europe Small Cell 5G Network Market by Radio Technology
9.2.3. Europe Small Cell 5G Network Market by Frequency Band
9.2.4. Europe Small Cell 5G Network Market by Cell Type
9.2.5. Europe Small Cell 5G Network Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Small Cell 5G Network Market by Radio Technology
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Small Cell 5G Network Market by Frequency Band
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Small Cell 5G Network Market by Cell Type
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Small Cell 5G Network Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component
9.4.2. RoW Small Cell 5G Network Market by Radio Technology
9.4.3. RoW Small Cell 5G Network Market by Frequency Band
9.4.4. RoW Small Cell 5G Network Market by Cell Type
9.4.5. RoW Small Cell 5G Network Market by Sub-region
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Small Cell 5G Network Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Nokia Corporation
10.2.2. Ericsson
10.2.3. Airspan Networks Inc.
10.2.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.
10.2.5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
10.2.6. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
10.2.7. NEC Corporation
10.2.8. CommScope Inc.
10.2.9. Fujitsu Ltd.
10.2.10. ZTE Corporation
10.2.11. Other companies
11. Appendix
11.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2akl2v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
