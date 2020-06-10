Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global network traffic analyzer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global network traffic analyzer market to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on network traffic analyzer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on network traffic analyzer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global network traffic analyzer market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global network traffic analyzer market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing number of complexities in network along with rising demand for cloud based services

Rising need of connected devices, increasing adoption of smart devices and rising use of IoT enabled devices

2) Restraints

High complexity involved in installation

3) Opportunities

Increasing availability of free network traffic tools and rising training and support services

Segment Covered

The global network traffic analyzer market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment , and end-user.



The Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component

Solutions

Network Traffic

Bandwidth Monitoring

Network Security

Others

Professional Services

The Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

The Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by End-User

Service Providers

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Others

Company Profiles



Cisco Systems

SolarWinds

NETSCOUT Systems

ManageEngine

Kentik

Ipswitch

Colasoft

Genie Networks

Nokia

CA Technologies

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the network traffic analyzer market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the network traffic analyzer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global network traffic analyzer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Highlights

2.2. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Projection

2.3. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Network Traffic Analyzer Market



4. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Network Traffic

5.1.2. Bandwidth Monitoring

5.1.3. Network Security

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Professional Services



6. Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Deployment

6.1. Cloud

6.2. On-premises



7. Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by End-user

7.1. Service Providers

7.2. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Retail

7.5. Media and Entertainment

7.6. Government and Utilities

7.7. Others



8. Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Deployment

8.1.3. North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Deployment

8.2.3. Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Deployment

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Deployment

8.4.3. RoW Network Traffic Analyzer Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Cisco Systems

9.2.2. SolarWinds

9.2.3. NETSCOUT Systems

9.2.4. ManageEngine

9.2.5. Kentik

9.2.6. Ipswitch

9.2.7. Colasoft

9.2.8. Genie Networks

9.2.9. Nokia

9.2.10. CA Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfv6ex

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900