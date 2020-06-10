SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that it has retained public relation firm Rousso, Bradley & Associates and The Kraze Agency, a boutique branding and digital marketing agency, to help elevate brand awareness and initiate marketing strategies to expand the customer base and sales for its custom men’s grooming products subscription service, Rooster Essentials .



“We are very excited to begin working with the professionals at Rousso, Bradley and The Kraze agency in creating a well-defined and integrated messaging and branding platform for our Rooster Essentials business,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “By utilizing their combined knowledge and expertise in public relations, strategic partnerships, social media, and digital marketing we will be able to effectively reach and directly engage with our targeted audiences with a goal of converting exposure into revenue.”

“One of our top markets we intend to introduce the value of the Rooster Essentials service to is university students returning to school in the Fall. We’ll be able to provide much needed relief to both students and their parents that having the necessary daily grooming products like toothpaste, shampoo, soap and razors, among the other hundreds of customizable choices, won’t be one of the things they have to worry about or go out shopping for,” added Reid. “We expect to nationally launch our new PR, digital marketing and social media programs around Father’s Day gift ideas, in parallel with creating and preparing the messaging for distribution to our back-to-school audiences.”

Established in 2014 and based in Los Angeles, The Kraze Agency has led the digital, content and creative strategy for numerous beauty, lifestyle and hospitality brands including actress Sofia Vergara, Kay Jewelers, Parlux Fragrances, SharkNinja, Nestle, One Republic, AT&T, and Toyota, among others.

Since its inception in 2018, Rousso, Bradley & Associates has quickly become one of Los Angeles' premier lifestyle boutique public relations firms. With a focus on establishing multi-level brand strategies to help their clients expand their customer base and sales, Rousso, Bradley has proven success in broadening public recognition, generating excitement for new collections and products, and attaining success for clients’ transcending trends.

ABOUT ROOSTER ESSENTIALS

Rooster Essentials is a Carefully Curated Men’s Subscription service for today’s Man. Daily use products, lifestyle essentials and grooming necessities, Rooster Essentials offers your favorite toiletry and personal hygiene products and will introduce subscribers to new daily use products for use throughout the day. Avoid running out of your grooming needs as your customized subscription comes every month right to your doorstep. Rooster’s goal is to make sure you always have everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. The essentials you need when you need them. Learn more and begin personalizing your own Personal Grooming Kit, watch our video and then start shopping at www.RoosterEssentials.com .

Follow Rooster Essentials on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad2bedf9-5edb-4096-8db9-6d50e031411c