BROOKINGS, S.D., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 results. Daktronics reported fiscal year 2020 net sales of $608.9 million, operating loss of $0.2 million, net income of $0.5 million, and earnings per diluted share of $0.01. This compares to net sales of $569.7 million, operating loss of $4.7 million, and net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 orders were $620.8 million compared to $608.9 million for fiscal 2019.



Daktronics reported fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net sales of $126.1 million, operating loss of $3.5 million, and net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net sales of $127.8 million, operating loss of $10.3 million, and net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter orders were $147.2 million compared to $162.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Product backlog at the end of the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $212 million, compared to a backlog of $202 million a year earlier and $187 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the fiscal year ended May 2, 2020 was $10.8 million, compared to $29.5 million in fiscal 2019. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided from or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $7.0 million for fiscal 2020, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $12.9 million for fiscal 2019. Net investment in property and equipment was $17.8 million for fiscal 2020, as compared to $16.7 million for fiscal 2019. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $41.6 million, which compares to $62.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. At the end of fiscal year 2020, we had $15 million borrowed on our line of credit.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

Orders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 9.4 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Orders increased in the Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation business units and decreased in the Commercial and International business units. The increase in the Live Events business unit was due to an increase in the number projects for professional sports stadiums and arena venues. Transportation orders grew due to increased state procurement project activity. The Commercial and International business units observed a decrease in orders mainly in the out-of-home ("OOH") market as advertising spend contracted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The volatility of order timing for large projects and global accounts varies according to the needs of the customer and is the primary cause of the change in order volume.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased by 1.3 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net sales increased in the Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation business units and decreased in the Commercial and International business units. The change in sales primarily relates to fluctuations in the timing of order bookings, and related conversion to sales, including some shipping and onsite delays caused by COVID-19.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 22.7 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to 19.1 percent a year earlier. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily due to lower personnel related costs as we adjusted for reduced demand during COVID-19 stay at home orders, the non-recurrence of a business combination charge in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and lower warranty charges. Warranty as a percent of sales improved to 1.6 percent of sales as compared to 2.2 percent last year. Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $32.1 million, compared to $34.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating loss as a percentage of sales was 2.7 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to an operating loss as a percentage of sales of 8.0 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The provision for income taxes during the fourth quarter of our fiscal reporting period is calculated based on actual results for the full fiscal year to income or loss, excluding unusual or infrequently occurring discrete items for the reporting period. Our effective tax rate was 66.9 percent and negative 1.3 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.

Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

Orders for fiscal 2020 increased by 2.0 percent as compared to fiscal 2019. Orders increased in the Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation business units and decreased in the Commercial and International business units. Live Events orders increase was primarily due to the increase in the number of projects for college and university venues, minor league and professional sports stadiums, and arena venues. Transportation orders grew as demand for intelligent transportation systems increased as state transportation departments and private public partnerships continue to invest in technology to better inform travelers, manage transport systems, and collect revenues. Commercial orders decreased primarily due to a decrease of orders in our spectacular and OOH markets. International business unit orders were down primarily due to timing of large orders and the delay of orders due to COVID-19. Each business unit’s orders were impacted by the additional week in fiscal 2020.

Net sales for fiscal 2020 increased 6.9 percent as compared to fiscal 2019. Net sales increased in the Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation business units and remained relatively flat in the International business unit. This change in sales correlates to order levels noted above, the additional week in fiscal 2020, and to the timing of converting orders and backlog into sales. The timing of order conversion is based on customer driven delivery schedules.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 22.8 percent for fiscal 2020 as compared to 22.9 percent a year earlier. Warranty as a percent of sales improved to 1.9 percent of sales as compared to 2.3 percent last year. Operating expenses for fiscal 2020 were $138.9 million as compared to $135.0 million for fiscal 2019. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in selling and product development expenses. Operating margin improved to breakeven as a percent of sales for fiscal 2020 as compared to a loss of 0.8 percent for fiscal 2019.

Our fiscal 2020 tax benefit is the result of permanent tax credits exceeding a valuation allowance. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 was 80.6 percent and significantly different from the current year as the fiscal 2019 effective income tax rate was impacted by one-time discrete adjustments of $3.2 million for the release of valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "As we entered into fiscal 2020, we focused on winning more orders through existing and new markets and sales channels, developing and deploying newly designed solutions and advanced manufacturing techniques, and managing capacity and spend. We achieved these goals. Our investments in technology yielded additional features in our control systems and broadened our lineup of displays which contributed to the second highest level of order volume in our company's history. This order level is a testament of our continued leadership in the marketplace as customers choose Daktronics for our broad range of solutions, the reliability of our products, and our commitment to serve them over the lifetime of their system. Significant projects for fiscal 2020 included Texas Rangers where we provided a complete audiovisual control solution throughout the park and at the San Jose Airport where we provided displays for the nation’s first all-digital airport advertising network.

"To support our long-term technology advancement strategies, we participated in a Series A investment in X Display Company ("XDC"). XDC creates and owns leading intellectual property and capabilities in microLED mass transfer technology. This investment supports our line of narrow pixel pitch LED displays and will enable solutions to move into the realm of less than 1-millmeter pixel spacing."

Outlook

Kurtenbach continued, "In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic, and in the following weeks, many countries and U.S. states and localities issued lock down orders impacting businesses globally. Like many other companies, the pandemic and related social reactions have impacted our business and have created an unprecedented and challenging time. Our growth-oriented focus of investing in the development of sales channels and new products for long-term success has turned to reacting to the new near-term realities of this uncertain business environment. We have taken actions to reduce costs and to focus on key priorities to position ourselves for a strong recovery when the crisis is over. However, the ensuing depth and length of impact to the economy and our customers reactions to the environment create uncertainties predicting fiscal 2021 opportunities.

“The market's increasing adoption and use of digital solutions, along with our new technology releases, cause us to remain positive on the overall future of our business and growth in the industry.”

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 Net sales $ 126,108 $ 127,755 $ 608,932 $ 569,704 Cost of sales 97,482 103,334 470,232 439,410 Gross profit 28,626 24,421 138,700 130,294 Operating expenses: Selling 14,876 16,608 65,902 64,648 General and administrative 8,495 9,132 35,193 34,817 Product design and development 8,709 8,946 37,772 35,557 32,080 34,686 138,867 135,022 Operating loss (3,454 ) (10,265 ) (167 ) (4,728 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 141 318 805 1,031 Interest expense (53 ) (74 ) (106 ) (160 ) Other (expense) income, net 111 (664 ) (541 ) (1,087 ) Loss before income taxes (3,255 ) (10,685 ) (9 ) (4,944 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,176 ) 134 (500 ) (3,986 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,079 ) $ (10,819 ) $ 491 $ (958 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,685 45,139 45,031 44,926 Diluted 44,685 45,139 45,316 44,926 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.28







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) (unaudited) May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,398 $ 35,383 Restricted cash 14 359 Marketable securities 1,230 26,344 Accounts receivable, net 72,577 65,487 Inventories 86,803 78,832 Contract assets 35,467 33,704 Current maturities of long-term receivables 3,519 2,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,629 8,319 Income tax receivables 548 1,087 Property and equipment and other assets available for sale 1,817 1,858 Total current assets 252,002 253,673 Property and equipment, net 67,484 65,314 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 1,114 1,214 Goodwill 7,743 7,889 Intangibles, net 3,354 4,906 Investment in affiliates and other assets 27,683 5,052 Deferred income taxes 13,271 11,168 TOTAL ASSETS 372,651 349,216 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 47,834 44,873 Contract liabilities 50,897 47,178 Accrued expenses 36,626 32,061 Warranty obligations 9,764 9,492 Income taxes payable 844 468 Total current liabilities 145,965 134,072 Long-term warranty obligations 15,860 14,978 Long-term contract liabilities 10,707 10,053 Other long-term obligations 22,105 1,339 Long-term income tax payable 582 578 Deferred income taxes 452 533 Total long-term liabilities 49,706 27,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES 195,671 161,553 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 60,010 57,699 Additional paid-in capital 44,627 42,561 Retained earnings 85,090 93,593 Treasury stock, at cost (7,470 ) (1,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,277 ) (4,356 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 176,980 187,663 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 372,651 $ 349,216







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 491 $ (958 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,718 18,635 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (35 ) (441 ) Share-based compensation 2,265 2,479 Contingent consideration adjustment — 286 Equity in loss of affiliate 741 844 Provision for doubtful accounts (99 ) 194 Deferred income taxes, net (2,183 ) (3,379 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (8,090 ) 11,886 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,808 29,546 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (18,091 ) (17,268 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 322 607 Purchases of marketable securities — (25,337 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 25,162 33,706 Purchases of and loans to equity investment (11,664 ) (1,300 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,250 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,271 ) (11,842 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 15,000 — Principal payments on long-term obligations (2,149 ) (450 ) Dividends paid (8,994 ) (12,554 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 1,318 Payments for common shares repurchased (5,636 ) — Tax payments related to RSU issuances (199 ) (246 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,978 ) (11,932 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 111 215 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 4,670 5,987 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 35,742 29,755 End of period $ 40,412 $ 35,742







Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net sales: Commercial $ 32,061 $ 35,036 $ (2,975 ) (8.5 )% $ 152,627 $ 148,833 $ 3,794 2.5 % Live Events 37,395 36,386 1,009 2.8 196,591 170,952 25,639 15.0 High School Park and Recreation 20,981 16,689 4,292 25.7 96,414 91,187 5,227 5.7 Transportation 16,875 13,767 3,108 22.6 70,139 64,391 5,748 8.9 International 18,796 25,877 (7,081 ) (27.4 ) 93,161 94,341 (1,180 ) (1.3 ) $ 126,108 $ 127,755 $ (1,647 ) (1.3 )% $ 608,932 $ 569,704 $ 39,228 6.9 % Orders: Commercial $ 27,123 $ 38,955 $ (11,832 ) (30.4 )% $ 146,182 $ 162,592 $ (16,410 ) (10.1 )% Live Events 54,373 50,414 3,959 7.9 203,834 179,217 24,617 13.7 High School Park and Recreation 26,236 24,211 2,025 8.4 100,088 98,139 1,949 2.0 Transportation 28,063 18,323 9,740 53.2 83,473 73,059 10,414 14.3 International 11,374 30,582 (19,208 ) (62.8 ) 87,201 95,873 (8,672 ) (9.0 ) $ 147,169 $ 162,485 $ (15,316 ) (9.4 )% $ 620,778 $ 608,880 $ 11,898 2.0 %





Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended May 2,

2020 April 27,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,808 $ 29,546 Purchases of property and equipment (18,091 ) (17,268 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 322 607 Free cash flow $ (6,961 ) $ 12,885

In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.



