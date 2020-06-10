– Global biopharmaceutical industry veteran brings significant commercial expertise and business acumen to help advance the Company’s medical dermatology portfolio –

WEST CHESTER, Penn., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced the appointment of Diem Nguyen, Ph.D., M.B.A., to its Board of Directors.



“The addition of Diem Nguyen to our Board brings another proven pharmaceutical industry leader, with a successful track record of product development and commercialization, to the Verrica team,” said Paul B. Manning, Chairman of the Board, Verrica. “Her appointment puts us in a position of strength as we prepare for the potential U.S. approval and commercialization of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.”

“The opportunity to work alongside the Verrica team to amplify its commercialization strategy for VP-102 and support the advancement of an innovative portfolio of medical dermatology treatments is of undeniable interest to me,” said Dr. Nguyen. “I look forward to being part of the effort to broaden the reach of Verrica’s portfolio for the benefit of patients and their families.”

Dr. Nguyen most recently served as Executive Vice President, Biopharma, at PPD, Inc., a leading global clinical research organization providing integrated drug development, laboratory, and lifecycle management services. Prior to joining PPD, she held various commercial leadership and general management roles at Pfizer, including Global President, Americas, Pfizer Essential Health, and Global Sterile Injectables. She also served as Pfizer’s Regional President, North America, Global Established Pharma; General Manager, Global Biosimilars; and Vice President, Established Products Strategy. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Nguyen led corporate development, including all company-wide mergers and acquisitions and investor relations at Serologicals Corporation. She received a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Virginia, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia. Dr. Nguyen also currently serves as a trustee at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Molluscum is a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people, primarily children, in the United States, and common warts are contagious skin growths affecting 22 million people. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum or common warts. Following positive topline results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials, the Company submitted an NDA on September 13, 2019 for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum; on November 26, 2019, the Company received notice that the FDA accepted the NDA for filing, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 13, 2020. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™. Verrica has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial of VP-102 for the treatment of verruca vulgaris, or common warts and, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to launch two Phase 3 clinical trials when conditions are appropriate. VP-102 is also currently in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of external genital warts. The Company is conducting necessary preclinical activities for VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, and, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects with plantar warts when conditions are appropriate. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

