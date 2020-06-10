Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soybean Oil Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Soybean Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during he forecast period (2020-2025).



The growing awareness among consumers regarding advantages of soybean oil in comparison to other vegetable edible oils has driven its demand significantly.



China, United States, Brasil and India are the major soybean oil consuming countries in the world.



Low cost, easy availability and eco-friendly nature of soybean oil has further facilitated its use in various sectors such as food, industrial and feed. Soybean oil is also used in various food as well as industrial applications, such as for production of caulks and mastics, which are useful as adhesives or sealants.



Key Market Trends



Growing Usage Of Soybean Oil In Biodiesel



Soybean acreage is much greater than other oilseed crops, leading to substantial soybean oil production and its availability as a biofuel feedstock. The many benefits to using soybean oil in the production of biodiesel include, soybeans are widely grown, so the infrastructure and equipment to grow, transport and process them already exists, and the left over soybean meal is important for animal feed. Use of soybean oil for biodiesel was greatly influenced by promotion from U.S. soybean farmers through the United Soybean Board (USB) and subsequent creation of the National Biodiesel Board (NBB). According to the EIA, the share of total soybean oil consumed as a biodiesel feedstock doubled, from about 15 percent in 2010-11 to 30 percent in 2017-18.



North America Holds A Prominent Share in The Market



Biodiesel is leading consumption gains for soybean oil in the country. Offsetting the weak food demand are gains in U.S. production of biodiesel, which uses soybean oil as a major feedstock. As per USDA reports, soybean production declined initially (2010/11-2011/12) and then increased incrementally with a modest improvement in yields and planted acreage. The expected growth in U.S. soybean supply will allow for a moderate rise in domestic use and exports. However, growth of the U.S. soybean industry could slow over the next few years as it faces stronger foreign competition and U.S. farmers shift acreage into feed grains. Although net returns for soybeans might rise to uncommonly high levels, they could be low relative to corn and gradually limit U.S. soybean acreage.



Competitive Landscape



Global Soybean oil market is a consolidated market with the major players in the market holding a prominent share in the market. The versatility of soybean oil is expected to emerge as an opportunity and attract a large number of manufacturers in the food products sector across the world. The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., Bungee Limited, ADM, Associated British Foods Plc. etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food

5.1.1.1 Spreads

5.1.1.2 Bakery and Confectionery

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Animal Feed

5.1.3 Industrial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.2 Associated British Foods plc

6.4.3 Bungee Limited

6.4.4 Cargill, Incorporated.

6.4.5 Corteva

6.4.6 Olam International

6.4.7 Wilmar International Ltd

6.4.8 Granol



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta89ay

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900