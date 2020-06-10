Dallas, Texas, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Penetration Testing Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application (Network Infrastructure, Web Application, Social Engineering, Mobile Application, Cloud, and Others), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The existing and future penetration testing market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the penetration testing market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of data breaches globally are driving the market penetration testing market growth. Also, the growing demand for cloud computing solutions across numerous organizations is a crucial factor in boosting the demand for penetration testing solutions and services. However, the lack of skilled and professional security analysts are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the increasing initiatives by the government and various organizations on the digitization of overall business processes are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

The global penetration testing market size is anticipated to reach over USD 3 billion by 2025. Besides, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The penetration testing or pen testing is a method that enables the simulated attack similar to the hacker to find out the potential weaknesses in the system or network.

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global penetration testing industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the penetration testing industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

The penetration testing market has strong competition among the well-established as well as new emerging players. Also, the penetration testing industry players are targeting prospective markets to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business presence.

Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. However, in 2019, the solutions segment gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to dominate the penetration testing market throughout the forecast period. However,

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the increasing sophisticated levels of cyber frauds in this region. On the contrary, The North America region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period 2020-2025. The dominance of this region mainly attributed to the presence of major market players such as IBM, FireEye, Qualys, and others in this region.

The major players of the global penetration testing market are FireEye, IBM, Micro Focus, Qualys, Secureworks, Acunetix, Veracode, Netsparker, Trustwave Holdings, and Rhino Security Labs. Moreover, the other potential players in the Penetration Testing market are Rapid7, Cigital, Core Security, Immuniweb, and Checkmarx. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new entertainment technologies and solutions. For instance, In May 2019, FireEye announced the acquisition of Verodin, a security testing start-up for $250 million. With this acquisition, FireEye now has access to the Verodin Security Instrumentation Platform.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Penetration testing market by Component

Chapter 6 Penetration testing market by Application

Chapter 7 Penetration testing market by Industry vertical

Chapter 8 Penetration testing market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

