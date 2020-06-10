Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.



Diabetic socks are specifically designed for patients suffering from diabetes to keep their feet dry, restrict& prevent rubbing, and improve blood circulation in the leg and foot. Diabetic socks aidin preventing bacterial and fungal infection in the feet and maintain circulation of the blood in the feet and lower leg region.



The key factors that drive the growth of the global diabetic socks market include growth in expenditure on diabetic care products, increase in disposable income, and continuous product innovation. Moreover, rise in popularity of diabetic socks and availability of diabetic socks on online channels have provided impetus to the market. However, high cost of socks is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, novel innovations in aesthetics and introduction of sensors in diabetic socks to gain huge traction in the coming years are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming years.



The global diabetic socks market is segmented into type, sales channel, and region. Depending on type, the global diabetic socks market is fragmented into ankle length, calf length, and knee length. On the basis of sales channel, it is categorized into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Some of the key players in the diabetic socks market analysis includeColfax Corporation, I-Runner, Orthofeet Inc., European Lingerie Group, Drew Shoe, Creswell Sock Mills, Pantherella International Group, Nishikaa Garments International LLP, Simcan Enterprises Inc., and Drew Shoe.



Key Benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global diabetic socks market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Findings



Calf length diabetic socks was the highest contributor to the global diabetic socks market demand, with $153.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $236.4million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global diabetic socks market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.1%.

The online sales channel is expected to gain wide traction in the upcoming years, owing to venturing of leading market players in the omni-channel distribution channel.

North America leads in terms of share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL DIABETIC SOCKS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Ankle Length

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Calf Length

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Knee Length

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL DIABETIC SOCKS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

5.2. Offline Channels

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Online Channels

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: DIABETIC SOCKS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4.2. CANADA

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4.3. MEXICO

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3.4.1. Germany

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.3. EGYPT

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.4. RUSSIA

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.5. UK

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4. Market analysis, by country

6.4.4.1. CHINA

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.2. INDIA

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.3. JAPAN

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.4. INDONESIA

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.5. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5.4. Market analysis, by country

6.5.4.1. LATIN AMERICA

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5.4.2. MIDDLE EAST

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5.4.3. AFRICA

6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Competitive Heatmap

7.3. Top Player Positioning



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. Colfax Corporation (DJO Global)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Research and Development Expenditure

8.2. I-RUNNER

8.3. ORTHOFEET INC.

8.4. European Lingerie Group (Lauma Fabrics)

8.5. Knit-Rite, Inc.

8.6. Drew Shoe

8.7. Creswell Sock Mills

8.8. Pantherella International Group (HJ Hall Socks)

8.9. Nishikaa Garments International LLP (Syounaa)

8.10. Simcan Enterprises Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgx13c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900