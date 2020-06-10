Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Diabetic socks are specifically designed for patients suffering from diabetes to keep their feet dry, restrict& prevent rubbing, and improve blood circulation in the leg and foot. Diabetic socks aidin preventing bacterial and fungal infection in the feet and maintain circulation of the blood in the feet and lower leg region.
The key factors that drive the growth of the global diabetic socks market include growth in expenditure on diabetic care products, increase in disposable income, and continuous product innovation. Moreover, rise in popularity of diabetic socks and availability of diabetic socks on online channels have provided impetus to the market. However, high cost of socks is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, novel innovations in aesthetics and introduction of sensors in diabetic socks to gain huge traction in the coming years are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming years.
The global diabetic socks market is segmented into type, sales channel, and region. Depending on type, the global diabetic socks market is fragmented into ankle length, calf length, and knee length. On the basis of sales channel, it is categorized into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA
Some of the key players in the diabetic socks market analysis includeColfax Corporation, I-Runner, Orthofeet Inc., European Lingerie Group, Drew Shoe, Creswell Sock Mills, Pantherella International Group, Nishikaa Garments International LLP, Simcan Enterprises Inc., and Drew Shoe.
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Primary research
1.4.2. Secondary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings
2.2. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL DIABETIC SOCKS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2. Ankle Length
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Calf Length
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Knee Length
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL DIABETIC SOCKS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
5.2. Offline Channels
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Online Channels
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 6: DIABETIC SOCKS MARKET, BY REGION
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Region
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.2.4. Market analysis, by country
6.2.4.1. U.S.
6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.2.4.2. CANADA
6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.2.4.3. MEXICO
6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.3.4. Market analysis, by country
6.3.4.1. Germany
6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.3.4.3. EGYPT
6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.3.4.4. RUSSIA
6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.3.4.5. UK
6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.3.4.6. REST OF EUROPE
6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.4.4. Market analysis, by country
6.4.4.1. CHINA
6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.4.4.2. INDIA
6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.4.4.3. JAPAN
6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.4.4.4. INDONESIA
6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.4.4.5. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.5. LAMEA
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type
6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.5.4. Market analysis, by country
6.5.4.1. LATIN AMERICA
6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.5.4.2. MIDDLE EAST
6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.5.4.3. AFRICA
6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
7.1. Competitive Dashboard
7.2. Competitive Heatmap
7.3. Top Player Positioning
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE
8.1. Colfax Corporation (DJO Global)
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Research and Development Expenditure
8.2. I-RUNNER
8.3. ORTHOFEET INC.
8.4. European Lingerie Group (Lauma Fabrics)
8.5. Knit-Rite, Inc.
8.6. Drew Shoe
8.7. Creswell Sock Mills
8.8. Pantherella International Group (HJ Hall Socks)
8.9. Nishikaa Garments International LLP (Syounaa)
8.10. Simcan Enterprises Inc
