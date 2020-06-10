Selbyville, Delaware, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide tissue diagnostics market garnered revenues worth USD 3.2 billion in the year 2019 and is predicted to record a y-o-y growth rate of 6.5% between 2020 and 2027. Growing geriatric population coupled with escalating healthcare expenditure are major factors driving product demand across the globe.

Rising prevalence of cancer is also fueling the adoption rates of tissue diagnostic systems. In fact, according to IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), on an average 17 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths were recorded in the year 2018. The agency further states that the number of cancer cases are expected to reach 27.5 million and record 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040.

For those uninitiated, tissue diagnostics is a technique which involves the removal of tissue from the patient’s body which is then processed, tested as well as analyzed under the microscope to diagnose the disease, if any.

Tissue diagnostics is widely adopted for diagnosis of cancer. This technique is majorly performed by using open biopsy, core biopsy, and needle aspiration cytology. Additionally, advancements in technology pertaining to tissue diagnostic techniques have resulted in accurate and quick identification as well as evaluation of the disease, such as cancer.

Increased pervasiveness of the recent COVID-19 infection coupled with shortage of diagnostic kits to test the disease are augmenting the demand for testing and screening devices. This has compelled tissue diagnostics virology suppliers to focus on providing reliable testing kits, which in turn is creating significant growth opportunities for the tissue diagnostics market.

However, budget constraints and high degree of consolidation may act as restraining factors to the overall market growth.

Product Insights

Global tissue diagnostics market been fragmented into various segments such as product type, technology, application scope, end-use, regions, and the competitive arena.

Based on the product type, the market is split into consumables and instruments. In terms of technology type, the tissue diagnostics industry is divided into special staining, digital pathology & workflow management, ISH (In Situ Hybridization), and IHC (Immunohistochemistry).

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the market is bifurcated into NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer), lymphoma, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, breast cancer, and others. Whereas citing the end-use landscape, the industry is classified into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, non-laboratories, hospitals, and others.

Geographical Landscape

Worldwide tissue diagnostics market is divided into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The North America tissue diagnostics market is slated to record momentous growth during the forecast period driven by high occurrence of COVID-19 infections in tandem with technological advancements in gene & immunoassay-based products.

Alternatively, the Asia-Pacific tissue diagnostics industry is expected to generate substantial revenues in the forthcoming years. Factors such as availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased pervasiveness of cancer, and growing population of baby boomers are augmenting the regional demand.

Competitive Analysis

The major companies formulating the competitive landscape of global tissue diagnostics industry are Hologic Inc., Bio-Genex Laboratories, Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton, Dickinson & Co. among others.

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Consumables

Instruments

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology & Workflow Management

Special Staining

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Others

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by End-use Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Regional Contribution (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Competitive Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Bio-Genex Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. Tissue Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Portera??s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Tissue Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumables

5.4.2. Instruments

Chapter 6. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Tissue Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

6.4.2. In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

6.4.3. Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

6.4.4. Special Staining

Chapter 7. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by Application - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Tissue Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Breast Cancer

7.4.2. Gastric Cancer

7.4.3. Prostate Cancer

7.4.4. Lymphoma

7.4.5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End-User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market by End-User - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Tissue Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Research Laboratories

8.4.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.4.4. Contract Research Organizations

8.4.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

