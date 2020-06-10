EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that Jean-Charles Soria, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, has joined the company’s scientific advisory board (SAB).

“We are delighted that our co-founder Jean-Charles, a world-class medical oncologist and scientist, has rejoined our SAB following his tenure at AstraZeneca,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone Oncology. “Jean-Charles’ deep oncology expertise and fresh experience in strategic portfolio analysis and expansion will be invaluable as we maximize the potential of our development programs and our foundational proprietary technologies, such as our artificial intelligence platform Gritstone EDGE™.”

Dr. Soria is the chief executive officer of Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, the premier European comprehensive cancer center based in Villejuif, France, a position to which he was appointed in January 2020. Previously, he was the senior vice president of early oncology research and development for AstraZeneca where he oversaw strategic planning and clinical development for product candidates in immuno-oncology, including cell therapy and antibody drug conjugates. Since 2006, Jean-Charles has been a tenured professor of medicine and medical oncology at the Université Paris Sud, and created and led the Drug Development Department (DITEP) at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center where he conducted or supervised more than 50 Phase 1 studies in targeted therapies and immunotherapies against cancer.

Dr. Soria trained as a medical oncologist at the Université René Descartes in Paris, France, where he received his M.D. and obtained the prestigious Silver Medal from Paris Residency Hospitals in 1997. He received his Ph.D. in 2001 from Université Paris Sud, also in Paris, following innovative translational research in targeted therapies, and conducted a two-year post-doctoral fellowship in the department of thoracic head and neck medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, USA, where he held an Adjunct Professorship from 2012 to 2017. Dr. Soria has contributed to over 640 peer-reviewed publications, including publications as first or last author in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, and the Journal of Clinical Oncology. From 2014 to 2017, he was editor in chief of the Annals of Oncology.

Dr. Soria added, “The capacity of the immune system to identify and kill tumor cells, leading to durable clinical benefit, is abundantly clear to us all. Understanding and harnessing the mechanisms underlying these phenomena is a key contemporary challenge in oncology therapeutics. As they come to the end of Phase 1 clinical trials for their lead programs, Gritstone’s opportunity to apply their scientific insights to the treatment of patients with solid tumor cancers, particularly in the early stage context, is unique. I am thrilled to join the SAB during this exciting time.”

