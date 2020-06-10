BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced its enhanced Cerence Studio, an innovative web-based developer platform that allows OEMs and their technology partners to design and develop custom voice domains, creating their own uniquely branded experience for drivers.
As the use of in-car voice assistants explodes, the technology has become an innovative point of differentiation amongst OEMs. Carmakers want the freedom to offer distinct and compelling voice solutions that redefine the driver experience and create a deep connection to their brand for years to come. Cerence Studio provides access to Cerence’s intuitive natural language understanding (NLU) technology and advanced conversational dialog system to develop custom domains that take automotive voice assistants to the next level.
“At HARMAN, we have been using Cerence Studio to explore new opportunities and innovate our HARMAN Ignite solutions,” Sandip Ranjhan, SVP and General Manager, HARMAN. “We find the tool to add incredible value through its ease of use from initial concept to production and through access to Cerence’s deep expertise building cutting-edge voice assistants.”
Cerence Studio is a comprehensive development environment that goes beyond voice recognition, NLU and dialog tools to allow developers to collaboratively manage the lifecycle of a project. From ideation to production, Cerence Studio provides access to tools, tutorials, technology and expertise from Cerence’s decades of experience in developing best-in-class in-car voice assistants.
Cerence Studio’s key capabilities and benefits include:
“As the world’s premier provider of in-car voice assistants, Cerence puts decades of industry experience and innovation at a developer’s fingertips with Cerence Studio,” shared Stefan Ortmanns, EVP and General Manager, Core Products for Cerence. “Leveraging our deep expertise, we offer OEMs the flexibility to build highly specialized, customizable domains for their brand – whether it’s creating chatbots, jokes and games, or even the car manual – that deliver the branded experience they are looking for to set them apart from their competition.”
For more about Cerence Studio, visit www.cerence.com/solutions/cerence-studio. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.
