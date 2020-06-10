BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced its enhanced Cerence Studio , an innovative web-based developer platform that allows OEMs and their technology partners to design and develop custom voice domains, creating their own uniquely branded experience for drivers.



As the use of in-car voice assistants explodes, the technology has become an innovative point of differentiation amongst OEMs. Carmakers want the freedom to offer distinct and compelling voice solutions that redefine the driver experience and create a deep connection to their brand for years to come. Cerence Studio provides access to Cerence’s intuitive natural language understanding (NLU) technology and advanced conversational dialog system to develop custom domains that take automotive voice assistants to the next level.

“At HARMAN, we have been using Cerence Studio to explore new opportunities and innovate our HARMAN Ignite solutions,” Sandip Ranjhan, SVP and General Manager, HARMAN. “We find the tool to add incredible value through its ease of use from initial concept to production and through access to Cerence’s deep expertise building cutting-edge voice assistants.”

Cerence Studio is a comprehensive development environment that goes beyond voice recognition, NLU and dialog tools to allow developers to collaboratively manage the lifecycle of a project. From ideation to production, Cerence Studio provides access to tools, tutorials, technology and expertise from Cerence’s decades of experience in developing best-in-class in-car voice assistants.



Cerence Studio’s key capabilities and benefits include:

Powerful, proven technology – Developers gain access to the same foundational technology that powers voice capabilities in more than 325 million cars on the road today through an easy-to-use user interface.





– Developers gain access to the same foundational technology that powers voice capabilities in more than 325 million cars on the road today through an easy-to-use user interface. Get right to it – If a driver wants to hear ‘80s music or find out if it’s raining next weekend in Cincinnati, he or she doesn’t have to ask the system to shift to a streaming service or to weather. Studio builds this in to make it easier for developers and their users.





– If a driver wants to hear ‘80s music or find out if it’s raining next weekend in Cincinnati, he or she doesn’t have to ask the system to shift to a streaming service or to weather. Studio builds this in to make it easier for developers and their users. Just say it! Allows the driver to speak naturally – Drivers can focus on the road and express themselves naturally with the statistical NLU power of Studio. This helps developers avoid the shortcomings of grammar-based solutions.





– Drivers can focus on the road and express themselves naturally with the statistical NLU power of Studio. This helps developers avoid the shortcomings of grammar-based solutions. Don’t. talk. like. a. robot. Offers natural voice output – Developers can create responses, based on dynamic context and data, in a natural way, while following language and grammar rules.





– Developers can create responses, based on dynamic context and data, in a natural way, while following language and grammar rules. Take the wheel for endless possibilities – Whether developers need to expand their vocabulary to support a new voice case or extend dialogs to connect with third-party data, Cerence Studio puts them in control to create a unique experience.





– Whether developers need to expand their vocabulary to support a new voice case or extend dialogs to connect with third-party data, Cerence Studio puts them in control to create a unique experience. Hello. Bonjour. 你好 . Guten Tag . – The platform offers a wide array of possibilities with support in over 25 languages.





– The platform offers a wide array of possibilities with support in over 25 languages. Plug and play, even on the road – Cerence Studio also helps keep an automaker’s solution fresh with by allowing it to add more functionality and continue releasing updates post-SOP.





– Cerence Studio also helps keep an automaker’s solution fresh with by allowing it to add more functionality and continue releasing updates post-SOP. Need help? We’ve got your back – Want to learn how to create a thermostat? There’s a tutorial for that! If developers need more help, they can reach out to Cerence experts to help guide them through the process.

“As the world’s premier provider of in-car voice assistants, Cerence puts decades of industry experience and innovation at a developer’s fingertips with Cerence Studio,” shared Stefan Ortmanns, EVP and General Manager, Core Products for Cerence. “Leveraging our deep expertise, we offer OEMs the flexibility to build highly specialized, customizable domains for their brand – whether it’s creating chatbots, jokes and games, or even the car manual – that deliver the branded experience they are looking for to set them apart from their competition.”

