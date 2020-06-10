CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RESI) today issued the following statement:



“The Front Yard Board of Directors unanimously supports the Company’s management team, including George G. Ellison, Chief Executive Officer, and Robin N. Lowe, Chief Financial Officer. Late yesterday, Altisource Asset Management Company (“AAMC”), Front Yard’s external manager, filed a Form 8-K disclosing that it had placed Messrs. Ellison and Lowe on administrative leave in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by a committee of the AAMC Board. This decision was taken and public disclosure was made without any consultation with the Front Yard Board. The Front Yard Board was not made aware of the filing prior to it becoming publicly available. The action apparently taken by the AAMC Board and AAMC’s related disclosure does not impact Messrs. Ellison’s and Lowe’s positions at Front Yard. They remain in their senior leadership positions with the Company, and the Front Yard Board has directed Front Yard management to focus on the Company and its shareholders. Pursuant to the Asset Management Agreement (“AMA”) between Front Yard and AAMC, among other things, any changes to or any replacements or appointments of any senior executive of Front Yard only can be made with the prior approval of the Front Yard Board. Although the Company is externally managed pursuant to the AMA, the Front Yard Board retains ultimate control over and responsibility for Front Yard’s business, and AAMC, as Manager, is required to carry out its obligations under the AMA pursuant to the direction of the Front Yard Board.”

About Front Yard

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America’s families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

